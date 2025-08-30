The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

If you love our work, please join our constellation of curious minds and venture into forbidden realms of knowledge.

Hit that like button!

Share with fellow seekers!

If you haven’t yet, please become a Paid Subscriber to support the cosmic quest for truth!

This is what we do full time. Thank you for all of the ways you support The Starfire Codes! It means the universe to us. 🌟

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST EDITIONS OF THE SCROLL

THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author.

THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community.

Herein, you will also find a weekly roundup of some of the highlights of what the SFC team has been reading and watching… including many thoughtful, valuable, and intriguing perspectives that we could not otherwise post on other platforms.

You’ll also find a weekly recap of SFC posts, including meme drops, daily readings, The Perplexicon, and more!

We hope that you will not only find the information herein useful, educational, and amusing, but that you will also reach out to others in this community by liking, subscribing, and contributing to each other’s posts, Notes, and work in general.

When compiling the special thanks list for THE SCROLL, we err on the side of inclusion rather than exclusion in order to give everyone credit for whatever role they have played in furthering these conversations and to pay our thanks to this amazing community.

PLEASE NOTE: If your name appears in the special thanks list at the bottom of this post, it is because you have contributed to the content highlighted herein in some way, whether it was through direct contribution or through interaction with these posts by liking or restacking.

Sending our love and appreciation to all of you! Thank you for contributing to the conversation!

CANNIBALISTIC NIGHTMARE FUEL

CHANNELED MESSAGES

CHEMTRAILS / GEOENGINEERING

GREER

MEME DROPS

MEMELORDS, SHENANIGATORS, AND SCROLLARS… OH MY!!!

THE PERPLEXICON

The Perplexicon The Starfire Codes · August 10, 2024 Created by popular demand, THE PERPLEXICON is a glossary of all of the vocabulary words, portmanteautally amazeballs with awesomesauce and otherwise, that we have either acquired from others or concocted ourselves on The Starfire Codes, most notably within the SFC weekly series Read full story

PODCAST GUEST APPEARANCES

POTENTIAL

WHAT I’M READING

WHAT I’M WATCHING

Chase Hughes. (2025). Once You Know This, Every PSYOP Becomes Obvious. YouTube.

Description

“Are you being manipulated without even realizing it? In this video, we unveil the Manipulation Playbook—a detailed guide to recognizing the 20 indicators of reality control used by media, corporations, and even governments to shape what you think, feel, and do. From fear tactics and emotional scripts to the overuse of authority and timing tricks, we break down how these strategies work and how you can spot them in real-time. Using the F.A.T.E. Model, we’ll show you actionable steps to resist manipulation, think critically, and stay in control of your perspective. This isn’t just about uncovering the lies—it’s about empowering yourself with tools to stay grounded in a world full of noise and hidden agendas.”

Chase Hughes. (2025). Why things Feel “OFF” Lately — The GLITCH. YouTube.

Description

“Something is stealing your attention, your memory… and maybe even your sense of self. And no one’s really talking about it. This video is not a conspiracy, not a rant—and definitely not a lecture. It’s an invitation to wake up… and remember. We’re not facing a sudden collapse. We’re living through a slow erosion—of memory, focus, and identity. What’s happening to your thoughts, your beliefs, and your attention isn’t accidental. It’s engineered. In this video, I walk you through how technology, algorithmic manipulation, and constant stimulation are quietly reshaping your mind—without your permission. More importantly, I show you how to fight back.”

Marijn Poels. (2023). The Primordial Code [ Documentary ]. YouTube.

Description

“What if you visit a place where you’re confronted with our history that turns out to be much different than the one you were always led to believe? How a false narrative has managed to keep the whole foundation of our being in its grip by shifting reality into myths. A story of how oppression and fear have kept us from developing our primal forces for thousands of years, which are now being reclaimed worldwide. Because it's just in our human DNA and it's easier to reclaim than once thought. A mind-boggling experimental quest by documentarian Marijn Poels into our distant past to win back our primal code again.”

Marijn Poels. (2024). PRIMORDIAL CODE, The Burning Essence. YouTube.

Description

“Documentary filmmaker Marijn Poels is in search of humanity's primal code. In the second part of his trilogy, he unravels the genetically embedded principles and instincts we have neglected through the ravages of time. A compelling and mind-boggling quest of how certain stories, frequencies, and intentional programs suppress our perceptions, and block our path to humanity. Poels seeks a connection to the primal principles of nature, which are the key to understanding and reclaiming the inner light of who we are.”

Mirror of Being. (2025). Carl Jung REVEALS why someone is ALWAYS on your mind. YouTube.

Description

“Have you ever wondered why someone is constantly on your mind, even when you try to forget them? Carl Jung’s deep insights into the unconscious mind reveal that these persistent thoughts are not random—they hold a deeper psychological meaning. Whether it's unresolved emotions, hidden projections, or powerful synchronicities, your mind is trying to tell you something. In this video, we explore the psychology of attachment, projection, and archetypes, uncovering why certain people stay in your thoughts and how to break free from unhealthy mental loops. Watch until the end to discover how to regain control of your mind and emotions.”

Penguin Books UK. (2020). Astrolabes: The Medieval 'Smartphone'? | Seb Falk. YouTube.

Description

“Historian Seb Falk teaches us how to use the Astrolabe - the medieval astronomer's smartphone - and explores the lessons we can learn from the Middle Ages' approach to science. The Middle Ages were a time of wonder. They gave us the first universities, the first eyeglasses and the first mechanical clocks as medieval thinkers sought to understand the world around them, from the passing of the seasons to the stars in the sky. In this book, we walk the path of medieval science with a real-life guide, a fourteenth-century monk named John of Westwyk - inventor, astrologer, crusader - who was educated in England's grandest monastery and exiled to a clifftop priory. Following the traces of his life, we learn to see the natural world through Brother John's eyes: navigating by the stars, multiplying Roman numerals, curing disease and telling the time with an astrolabe. We travel the length and breadth of England, from Saint Albans to Tynemouth, and venture far beyond the shores of Britain. On our way, we encounter a remarkable cast of characters: the clock-building English abbot with leprosy, the French craftsman-turned-spy and the Persian polymath who founded the world's most advanced observatory. An enthralling story of the struggles and successes of an ordinary man and an extraordinary time, The Light Ages conjures up a vivid picture of the medieval world as we have never seen it before.”

Richard Vobes. (2024). Are we looking the right way? YouTube.

Description

“If we continually look at the negative aspects of life we are surely going to continue bring them to us.”

Rob Braxman Tech. (2025). End-to-End Encryption Now a Historical Footnote. They Won. YouTube.

Description

“To some of you, it's just a normal time and nothing has changed. But actually in 2025, a lot has changed and one of the key ones is that End-to-End (E2E) encryption used in apps like Signal, Session, Whatsapp, Telegram and so on are no longer secure. Mark Zuckerberg said himself that the CIA can break E2E encryption but most people misunderstood what this means. They thought it meant hacking tools. The real story is deeper and more complex and likely permanent.”

Tasting History With Max Miller. (2020). A 4000 Year Old Recipe for the Babylonian New Year. YouTube.

Universe Inside You. (2024). Pre-Egyptian Technology Left By an Advanced Civilization That Disappeared. YouTube.

Description

“The concept of an advanced pre-Egyptian civilization, existing before the well-documented dynastic periods of ancient Egypt, is supported by the advanced technological features of sites like the Osireion, Zawyet el Aryan, the Serapeum of Saqqara, and many others. this lost civilization might have had a profound understanding of astronomy, engineering, and mathematics, far beyond what was typical for the time. Evidence suggested includes the alignment of the Giza pyramids with the stars of Orion's Belt, hinting at sophisticated astronomical knowledge, and the remarkable precision in the construction of these pyramids, suggesting advanced architectural and engineering techniques. Additionally, there are discussions about the potential use of advanced tools and methods for cutting and transporting massive stone blocks, which would require a level of technology not conventionally attributed to the ancient Egyptians of the well-known dynastic periods.”

Universe Inside You. (2025). Giant Pre Historic Mega Walls Built BEFORE The Flood. YouTube.

LAST WEEK’S SCROLL