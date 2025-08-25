The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You have a breakthrough when you let go of negativity and focus on growing strong every day….

When you motivate and inspire yourself to become better and focus on building traits that bolster your success, you will be able to go after your ideas and achieve them.

You are being guided to keep going. Focus on continuing to rise. You are making a decision to no longer keep yourself hidden from the outside world. You are taking a journey of renewal so that you can get unstuck.

You are building the courage to look at the unwanted and unembraced parts of yourself so that you can come to resolution within, accepting your shadow and moving toward growth.

It’s time to let go of anger or blame toward yourself or others. Use the act of forgiveness to release heavy energies attached to yourself or others so that you can move back into wholeness.

You are recovering parts of yourself that you had long since lost. You are bringing your energy and enthusiasm for life back online. You are healing your childhood wounds.

You are no longer altering yourself so that you will be loved by someone else. You are being completely yourself no matter what. As a byproduct of that self-containment, you will draw in to you people who really do love and care about you unconditionally, not people who you are chasing after for affection, appreciation, and love by forcing yourself to be someone you’re not.

When you reform yourself to someone else’s expectations in order to keep or inspire their love for you, you lose your own integrity. It’s up to you to decide which is more important to you - a love built upon false pretenses or your own self-respect.

You will be rewarded with happiness when you have the patience to wait for people to come into your life who really do love you for you and not for the person you project outwardly, thinking it’s what they want to see.

This will be worth waiting for. You are being invited to see past the boundaries of yourself and to meet the person you see hidden in the mirror with love.

The fog will lift, distortions will be made right again, and you will see beyond the illusion to love the person you really are. Go deep into the wounds that prevent you from seeing things as they really are.

You are making a decision to resurrect the person you once were and all that you were once passionate about. This in turn brings a certain magnetism back to you that draws in other people who are on your wavelength. once you release your disappointment in things that have not worked out in the past, you will be in the frame of mind to begin counting your blessings again and you will see beyond something you once thought would be a balanced divine partnership in which both of you filled each other’s cups.

You are realizing that the kind of relationship you really want is one in which there is no imbalance of give and take, one in which you are both creating a shared vision of the future together.

Once you learn to fight for what you deserve from a place of clarity and you choose to close out a cycle with someone who is not meant for you, you can see clearly that the interference that this person was creating between who you are and who you want to be was causing you a great amount of anxiety and listlessness. Focus on yourself, upon becoming fully the person who you really are.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Artemas - I Like The Way You Kiss Me

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Meditation

Awaken Integrity and Virtue

Numerology

53 - Letting Go Of Negativity

1482 - Grow Strong Every Day: Motivate And Inspire Yourself To Become Better

2239 - Having Traits For Success: Go After Your Ideas

4811 - Keep Rising: A Sign to Keep Going

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The 13th Floor Elevators - You Gonna Miss Me

Bear’s Towers - You Gonna Miss Me

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Chopin - Complete Nocturnes in 432 Hz

Eilen Jewell - You Gonna Miss Me

Eric Idle - Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life

Hippie Sabotage - Devil Eyes

The Mamas and the Papas - Dream A Little Dream Of Me

Neil young - Heart of Gold

SIYder and Matty McDonald - You Gonna Miss Me

