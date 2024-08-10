Created by popular demand, THE PERPLEXICON is a glossary of all of the vocabulary words, portmanteautally amazeballs with awesomesauce and otherwise, that we have either acquired from others or concocted ourselves on The Starfire Codes, most notably within the SFC weekly series The Scroll .

ACK-A-FOO - To display foolish or indiscretionary behavior.

ADETID - An acronym for “antea dixi, et iterum dicam” (“I have said it before, and I will say it again”).

ADDICTIONARY

ALCHEMEMES

ALLOPATHISAURUS - Dinosaur doctor.

AMAZEBALLS - Amazing.

AMBITCHOUS

ANAL-OPTICAL SCLEROSIS - When one’s head is shoved so far up one’s own ass that one develops a shitty outlook on life.

ANARCHIPELAGO - An archipelagic nation of sovereign individuals, living in sovereign spaces, self-governing according to the sovereign principles of natural law.

ANTI-STALKING

ANTONTOLOGICAL SYNDROME - A portmanteau of “Anton syndrome” and “ontological” referring to a condition whereby, despite the afflicted’s conviction that they can mentally recognize concepts and ideas, the sufferer is not only blind to those things, but actually hallucinates erstaz versions of them in their own mind.

APOCALOPTIMISTIC - A portmanteau of apocalypse and optimistic.

APPLECRACKS - When Apple spellcheck is on crack.

ASANITY - A liminal state of being neither wholly sane or nor wholly insane. A psychological quantum superposition inculcated in the cultists by the Party to keep them malleable and scared, wholly dependent on capricious Party orthodoxies to "make sense" of a society the Party has specifically designed not to.

AWESOMESAUCE - Something which is awesome.

BARRISTER BOPPITY BOO - The specific dialect of spellcasting utilized in contract law.

BIFUCKOL

BITCHCUTERIE - A portmanteau of bitch and charcuterie, often served upon plates bearing messages similar to the example below.

BITCHILANTE

BLAHBLAHIANS - The Greeks had a word for anyone who didn’t speak Greek, “barbaros,” which literally mimicked what foreign languages sounded like to their ears: “bar bar bar.” In today’s parlance, this would translate to “blahblahian” if this were an English speaker referring to a non-English speaker.

BOLLOTICS - A cross between politics and bollocks.

BORNGE - The perfect nexus of cringe and boring.

BOUBLES - Political doppelganger bozos.

BROCCOLADIES - Women who hang out in the frozen food section wearing tank tops without bras on purpose so that their hard nipples are visible through the material.

CALSCONES - A portmanteau of calzones and scones, denoting a very tiny calzone used as a pizza topping.

CELL-IBACY

CEURONOGNITIVE ISSUES - When one stays up too late and ceases to be able to read.

CHALANTING

CHEDDARBOARDING - Cheddar + Waterboarding. Flinging cheese at a baby’s head so much to placate that baby that the Geneva Convention might have considered this to be an act of torture.

CHEESINATING - Fascinating or mesmerizing someone through the use of cheese.

CHESTICLES

CHODHISATTVA - A being striving towards Buddhahood who delays personal nirvana to help other individuals reach Buddhahood. But they're also kind of a chode about it.

CLIMITARD

CLOCKSUCKER

CODDIWOMPLE

CREDTARD

CREDTARDEMIC - An epidemic of credtards.

CRINGESTACK - A faction of writers on Substack who post lame, normie “Trump is Hitler” lazytakes for morons. Also could be referred to as Nagstack or Hackstack.

CRUELITES - Elites who are cruel.

CUNT HAIR - Measurement of minuscule distances.

CUNTSTIPATED

DÉJÀ MOO

DEMDEM - A kawaiification of the word "Democrat." The term is designed to lower the temperature of political discourse by replacing the original word with a cute, silly version reminiscent of children's television programming to disarm anyone using or encountering it, filling them with joy instead of anger, and rendering vitriolic discourse impossible. A DemDem is commonly portrayed by an adorable cartoon donkey.

DESTRUCTITORIOUS - Victory through destruction.

DIARRHETORIC

DICKFIX - To manjammer, or to utilize stereotypically masculine forms of ingenuity to fix a problem.

DICK ROLLING - This is similar to Rickrolling or sending dick pics, except it is accomplished by sending someone photos of people named Richard instead of sending them real dick pics. Examples:

DICKTIM

DICKTIONARY - An asshole canary with well developed diction.

DIMBO - A portmanteau of dumb and bimbo or dim and bimbo. Dumber than dumb. A bimbo without a clue.

DISCOTHULHU

DOLPHIN WHISPERER

DOWNHEAVAL - A coming together and consolidation of things that were in upheaval. Also instauration.

EGOTARD - An individual whose perception of their own intelligence and knowledge is inflated far beyond the confines of reality. An egotard often feels compelled to impose their "intellectual gifts" upon the "inferior mortals" with whom they interact. If said "inferior mortals" do not capitulate to deferring to the egotard's obviously superior intellectual prowess, the egotard will often resort to ad hominem attacks, ridicule, and/or ostracism to attempt to assert their dominance, thereby protecting the inflated ego bubble from potential rupture.

EFIC - Fucking epic.

EMBRACE THE SUCK

EUGENIZATION - A portmanteau of eugenics and euthanization.

EVANGENITALS

EXHAUSTERWHELMULATED

EXHAUSTIPATED

FABTASTIC - A portmanteau combining fab with fantastic because sometimes something is so ‘fan’tastic it deserves a ‘fab.’

FASCISTNATING - 1. A person who has a fascination with saying everything is fascist. 2. Something a fascist finds fascinating.

FASTINATING - A portmanteau of fast and fascinating.

FELINETROVERT (Also caninetrovert, murinetrovert, petrovert, etc.)

FILTERECTOMY - A surgical operation to remove the mental filter after which one is no longer energetically burdened by caring what others think about what one says.

FLABBERGASTED BIPOSIS - A new, very serious disease formerly known as “hiccups” for which you need to take an expensive sugar pill called “Imprexilpeen” to cure. Imprexilpeen also gives you AIDS, so now you need meds for that too, but it’s totes worth it because it might help you with those hiccups that acute case of flabbergasted biposis. Ask your doctor if Imprexilpeen is right for you! Side effects may include spontaneous combustion, AIDS, and hiccups. Eat your heart out, Pfizer!

FLAGGOT - An X poster who virtue-signals with a variety of flags in their user name. See example.

FUCKKNUCKLE - One who is hierarchically superior to a douchenozzle.

FUCKTASTIC - Extraordinary, good, or awesome, in the case when a regular fantastic will not do.

FUCKTOSE INTOLERANT

GASLIGHTENMENT - A portmanteau of “gaslight” and “The Enlightenment” formed to describe a social movement toward embracing propaganda, illogic, and gaslighting as preferred methods of communication denoting a certain complicity in buying into this narrative in order to virtue signal one’s sociopolitical predilections.

GINGERVITIS - An intense infatuation with redheaded women.

GRANNOYED - Feeling an overwhelming amount of annoyance at the serious greed problem on this planet.

GREP - In the computer business, “grep” would be finding a pattern within a larger data set. It is a powerful command line code which allows the programmer to specify a string of text and numbers which the computer then seeks in all the data in a location specified otherwise. All the files in a folder, or directory, or the entire hard drive can be searched with grep. This emerged from the acronym for “global regular expression print,” and dates back to when we didn’t always have a computer monitor or screen, but would sit in front of a dot matrix or daisy wheel printer and have it hammer out code, then execute that code, and hammer out a reply in “print.” For the conspiracy aware person, “grep” might be a useful way of describing having found a pattern that matches to a group of sinister persons working together to foul ends. Or, really, any pattern recognition.

GRIMMING - Ambling grimly across a bleak and uninviting landscape, or “grimscape.”

GRIMSCAPE - A bleak and uninviting landscape.

GRIMTASTIC - Fantastically grim or grimly fantastic.

GRIMTHUSIASTIC - Enthusiastically grim or grimly enthusiastic.

GRUNTLED

GRUNTLEWHELMED - To be unperturbed by the degree to which one is unperturbed.

GYOZILLA - A portmanteau of gyoza and Godzilla. (Also sometimes referred to as dumposaurs or dinoplings.)

HARDERER - Even harder than harder could have harded the first time.

HEGEL FINAGLE - The use of modified Hegelian dialectics over time to subtly shift and control public opinion.

HEMATOMATO - Bruised tomato.

HIVEMIND KIOSK - Receptacles, like terminals or kiosks, where people can interface with the central hivemind. They are devoid of any individuality or independent thought, only serving as access nodes for the outside world to interface with the hivemind… and vice versa.

HUMIDITITTIES

HURKLE-DURKLE

IGNORABLISS - When criminals use the public’s ignoring of egregious crimes as a ploy to inflict more bliss on a populace happier pretending ignorance.

ILLITEREXIA - A condition in which a person sees a familiar word and their brain will either not process that word at all or will come up with some random word that often isn’t even close. Similar to autocorrect on phones.

IMPREXILPEEN - A newly patented pharmacological treatment for Flabbergasted Bioposis (see above).

INCOGBIMBO - A portmanteau of incognito and bimbo.

INEPTOCRACY

IRKLE-DURKLE - When you are irked but still in bed.

ISOLATO - A person who is physically or spiritually isolated from others.

JERKBAG - A pile of jerks or jerkish thoughts and tactics inside a single human meatsuit.

JOMO

KAKISTOCRACY

KENSHO

KOSELIG

LEAKY FACE - When your faceholes have sprung leaks because you’re crying but you don’t want to say so because that would mean openly admitting to having feels.

LEXI-CON ARTIST - Someone who tries to sell you on fake words.

LIBROCUBICULARIST

LITLER - Someone who calls everyone with whom they disagree “Literally Hitler.”

LUNATIC EDGING - The process by which an individual or group is brought to, and kept at, an excited state of near-climactic lunacy, without allowing for either total release into delirium or for dissipation back into sanity.

LURKLE-DURKLE - To lurk while workle-durkling or hurkle-durkling.

LURKSOME - When someone is lurking and you find it irksome.

MANJAMMER - To dickfix, or to utilize stereotypically masculine forms of ingenuity to fix a problem.

MATHTURBATION - When a bunch of nerds pleasure themselves to fancy maths and call it “modern science” and then normies believe these nerds are actually describing reality.

MELIORISM

METASARCHOTIC - When one is self-reflexively sarchotically sarchotic about being sarchotic.

N’SYNCHRONIZATION - Convincing the masses that they do, in fact, “want it that way.” See also: synchronization ritual .

NARCLOWN

NARNIA - When you're so far in the closet you've probably been lured into another dimension where a fawn with a pan flute makes you his bitch.

NATIONAL UNMALICIOUS DAY - A holiday celebrated each year on August 8. There are many ways to celebrate this venerable, centuries-old, culturally-inappropriated, traditional Inuit holiday, including the usual exchange of ceremonial head pats, the more modern exchange of dainty, little cakes on ornate, little doilies, NOT going through the grocery and pushing back all the boxes that were pulled forward to “face" the area, reach out to people you don’t agree with about everything and select something about their work that you like and tell them about that, or other unique twists on this ancient Sudanese practice.

NERDSPLAINING - When a nerd explains something to another person or group of people in a condescending way that assumes they have no knowledge about the topic.

NEWMANNOYED - Being annoyed by Cathy Newman-like bad-faith projections and awkward attempts at narrative crafting.

NEWMANOID - Those who adopt Cathy Newman’s rabidly insistent verbal posturing from when she said to Lobster Pete “So, what you’re saying is…” during their infamous date interview, regardless of what LP was, in fact, actually saying.

NO PROB-LLAMA

NULLCRAFT

OBSESSEGORIZING - Obsessed with categorization and the manufacture of nomenclature.

OLDSTIPATED

OMNI-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX - When one becomes tired of typing Military-Industrial Complex and Medical-Industrial Complex and Media-Industrial complex… because it’s everything. It’s an Everything-Industrial Complex.

OMPHALOSKEPTICS - People who doubt the importance of internal reflection.

ORAFICE - A toxic work environment full of assholes.

ORTHODIXIE - The expression of Eastern Orthodoxy through Southern cultural markers.

ORTHODOXXING - When anyone ideologically obsessed with an authoritarian system doxxes someone’s religious views or unorthodox political or cultural viewpoints when their beliefs do not pass stringent cultural purity tests.

PEASANT YOU - A complement to the “Royal We.” The supercilious use of the plural “you” by someone when speaking to an individual (or of a hypothetical individual) yet insinuating said individual is an indistinguishable part of a larger, inferior mass or class of people, and using him or her as a stand-in for that group. “You shall have to eat cake.” One can often insert an unspoken “people” after the “Peasant You” to determine usage, e.g., “Well, you know darling, that is so very like you [people] to believe in those ridiculous conspiracy theories.” or “If you [people] don’t like it, you can go start your own Twitter then!”

PERVFLEX - Finely honed automatic response to any statement which instantaneously converts a response statement into a sexual double entendre.

PHILANTHROPATH - A psychopath posing as a philanthropist.

PHILOCALIST

PIGNORANT - The quality of abrasive self-assurance wedded to an unacknowledged lack of intelligence.

PIRAMISU

PISCUIT

PISSTIFIED

PLAN-TRUSTERS - People who still Trust The Plan™.

PLUVIOPHILE

POLYMATHTARD - A portmanteau of polymath and retard.

PORTMANTEAUALLY AWESOME - When a word or phrase is totally awesome while also made up of one or more portmanteux. Can also be used in reference to a person who makes up many portmanteaux.

PRELLSPAWN - A portmanteau of propagandist hellspawn referring to people who use words to intentionally subvert truth and/or freedom.

PREVENING - The preamble to the evening.

PRONOIA

PSYOPOCONNEDREACTS - A person who was conned into believing the COVID psyop and became a hypochondriac because of it.

PUBBYKIN - A kawaiification of the word "Republican." The term is designed to lower the temperature of political discourse by replacing the original word with a cute, silly version reminiscent of children's television programming to disarm anyone using or encountering it, filling them with joy instead of anger, and rendering vitriolic discourse impossible. A Pubbykin is commonly portrayed by an adorable cartoon elephant.

PUPPEPARTY - A collective of such marionettes pretending to be a political party.

PUPPEPRESIDENT - A marionette president controlled by strings failing to have the least independence.

QUACKADEMIC - A portmanteau of “quack” and “academic.”

RAYCATION - A vacation in which the sole purpose is to read for days on end.

REHOLOCATION - Relocation of a hole; “like trying to move a hole.”

REPTICULE - A whimsical term used to describe a small, clever creature, particularly one that exhibits playful defiance against larger, more powerful reptilian beings, such as snakes. A repticule embodies cunning, agility, and a mischievous spirit, often engaging in antics that mock or evade the authority of its serpentine overlords.

RHIZOMAGIC - A portmanteau of rhizomatic and magic used when a rhizomatic effect feels magical. See RHIZOMATIC below.

RHIZOMATIC - A word used replace the word “viral” in reference to the way thoughts spread due to the urge to cease perpetuating the use of the word “viral” when the core connotation of the word refers back to unproven germ theory. A rhizome is a modified subterranean plant stem that sends out roots and shoots from its nodes. Plants often use their rhizome systems to communicate, sending information from node to node quickly, often at an exponential rate. The idea of sending information “rhizomatically” is in reference to this phenomenon. This may also refer to a form of synchronicity and/or telepathy in which two or more of us were thinking about and/or experiencing the same thing at the same time. This idea is often communicated via shorthand through the use of the gif below.

ROBOCHAD THE IMPALER (Also RiboChard when he is a French vegetable)

RUSTY SPOONGASM - Rusty + Spoon + Orgasm. The reaction that a creeper who is reminiscent of the character Salad Fingers would have to the feel of rust-coated objects.

SARCHOTIC

SATISWHELMED - Satisfied + whelmed. Not overwhelmed or underwhelmed. Precisely the exact appropriate level of whelm that causes one to feel satisfaction.

SCHIZOFRENETIC - A mind divided by activity.

SCOFFLAW

SCREENOSIS - The addiction to looking at a screen, as in the stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984: “The people would not rebel. They would not look up from their screens.” Treatment regimens include touching grass while avoiding astroturf, reading an old school book, and taking a long walk with friends. Howard Beale throwing televisions out the window also helps.

SCROLLAR - An intellectual individual who rigorously studies ‘The Scrolls of Demi.’

SHAMMIN - See SPUDDLE.

SHENANIGANERY or SHENANIGANRY - Acts of shenanigans; incidents of trickery or mischievous play.

SHENANIGATE - The act of instigating shenanigans.

SHENANIGATOR

SHENANIGATOR-AID - Help for when people don’t know how to shenanigate or how to be a shenanigator.

SHIDIOT - A cross between a shithead and an idiot.

SIGHROLL - A cross between a sigh and an eye roll.

SIMPATHETIC - Someone who simps so hard that it reaches exceptional levels of pathetic exceeding even the seeming redundancy intrinsic to the term.

SIMPATICO - When someone actually finds simping to be attractive or pleasing.

SIMPBOX - An inbox when it is full of messages from simps.

SIMP INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX - The interdependent systems relating to the production, distribution, and consumption of content artificially representing sexual or related human experiences- the nexus of capitalism, the innate female desire for attention, and the male propensity to waste time and resources due to profound socially-constructed psychosocial immaturity.

SITUASHIT - Also sometimes referred to as a “shituation.”

SMONDAY

SMULTRONSTÄLLE

SNARF - To laugh so hard that food or beverage projectiles out of your nose and/or mouth.

SNARF-FODDER - Readily available material used to supply a heavy demand for things to snarf over.

SOLANTHOPHILE

SPUDDLE

SPUDDLEPARTMENTALIZATION - Spuddle + compartmentalization.

SPUDDLEPARTMENTS - Departments within the government and other such organizations in which pervasive endemic spuddling occurs.

SQUARREL

SQUEAR

SQUIRCERY - A portmanteau of squirrels and sorcery in response to the Squarrel (see above) and subsequent discussions regarding the potential for the existence of Squirrel Lament Configuration (SLC). According to the few remaining fragments from LeMarchand’s original notebooks, it seems to be that Squarrels can pull demons out of their cheek pouches which serve as pocket dimensions to Hell, with the SLC allowing the host to not only store and summon a near-infinite amount of demons (angels to some) in its cheek pouches, but also to deploy barbed chains from the shadows of nearby tree canopies. It also can generate up to 666 acorns per successful ritual. Early tests suggest the acorns are not paranormal in any way.

STURMFREI

SUCKRIFICE

SWING THINKERS - People who intuitively know they’ve been propagandized but don’t fully recognize it until it’s articulated in an accessible way. When you present truths that resonate with people’s gut instinct, that experience pierces the uncomfortable lies they had swallowed and begins their path toward awakening.

TAPIOCAFIED - When you’ve been overthinking so much that your brain turns to pudding sludge and threatens to seep out of your ear holes.

TENALACH

TIANANMEN ENVY - A profound and pathological desire to assuage one’s existential dread and instill one’s vapid life with meaning by attempting to fanfic insert yourself into shallow, anodyne facsimiles of meaningful, dangerous rebellions of the past.

TIME SNARF - Laughing while suffering nostalgia pangs.

TIRASHITSU - A situation which appears to have many levels and layers of corruption, like a gigantic tiramisu only made with manure. Not to be confused with the ever elusive TIRASHIHZHU (images to follow).

TOXOPLASMOSTEST - A portmanteau of toxoplasmosis and mostest used to refer to someone having extremely amplified toxoplasmosis-induced traits conferring massive shifts in personality, decision-making, and risk assessment.

TRAFFUCKED - When you’re fucked because you’re stuck in traffic and you’re already running late.

TRICERAMISU

TRUDE - When something is both true and rude.

TRUMPIST - One who blows the horn of reality at the stupidity.

TRUTHER TRAINING WHEELS - Shows and show hosts whose hemming, hawing, and fence sitting are more accessible to people who have not fully committed to making an ideological transition and so they get on the fence with these shows and hosts and hem and haw with them until the are ready to make a solid decision. Eventually, many of these people are ready to make the leap and try out other producers and pundits, people to whom they would have been scared to listen prior to spending time within this intermediary, cautionary step. They then take the training wheels off, graduating to other content. Example: Tim Pool.

TUPPERWARE BRIGADE - Normie women who gender segregate themselves at parties to talk about nail polish and how many different ways you can freeze a pound of lasagna.

TWERKLE-DURKLE - To twerk while workle-durkling or hurkle-durkling.

ULTRACREPIDARIAN - Expressing views on matters outside of one’s area of knowledge or expertise; widely called “talking out of one’s ass.”

UNFUCKING

UPSTANDER

URKLE-DURKLE

UTARDIA - A barren, scorched land full of midwits who think that any time you describe any form of governance other than the status quo, you must be claiming that it would be a ‘utopia.’

VIRTUE JERKING

WALDEINSAMKEIT

WARP-SPEEDBALLING - The speed at which Chuck tingles.

WHELMED

WORKLE-DURKLE - See hurkle-durkle, but instead of lounging around, one is working from bed or the couch.

ZERO-WORLD PROBLEMS - Problems so ridiculous as to be even less substantial than the pettiest of neurotic “First-World Problems.” Fleeting self- or societally fabricated phantasmagorias that exist largely to distract the individual or unify Party cultists. They’re not just “first-world;” they don’t exist in any world.

*THE BROSSARY*

THE BROSSARY is an ongoing list of words you already know which have been modified into brodog portmanteaux by adding bro- to the word in question.

BROCABULARY - bro + vocabulary

BROCUREMENT - bro + procurement

BRODOG - bro + dog

BRODACIOUS - bro + bodacious

BROFANITIES - bro + profanities

BROFESS - bro + profess

BROFESSOR - bro + professor

BROFESSIONAL - bro + professional

BROFESIONALISM - bro + professionalism

BROFFANT - bro + bouffant

BROFOUND - bro + profound

BROGOS - bro + logos

BROGRAM - bro + program

BROHAVIOR - bro + behavior

BROHIBITIVE - bro + prohibitive

BROLARIOUS - bro + hilarious

BROLIFIC - bro + prolific

BROLONGED - bro + prolonged

BROMANCE - bro + romance

BROMANS - bro + Romans

BROMANTIC - bro + romantic

BROMATION - bro + brumation

BROMATO - bro + tomato

BROMIDE - bro + bromide

BROTASSIUM - bro + potassium

BROTATO - bro + potato

BROTECTION - bro + protection

BROTOTYPICAL - bro + prototypical

BROUTIFUL - bro + beautiful

BROVADO - bro + bravado

BROVIATE - bro + bloviate

BROZERK - bro + berserk

RECTAL BROLAPSE - bro + rectal prolapse

UNBROFESSIONAL - bro + unprofessional

