The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Home
Notes
Book A Reading
Buy Me A Coffee
The Perplexicon
Posting Schedule
The Starfire Codes Podcast
Subscribe
Table of Contents
Meme Drops
Archive
About
As Your Frequency Changes, A New World Emerges, And You Clearly See That You Do Indeed Create The World In Which You Live
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
4
THE SCROLL: Disabling Email Notifications On Substack Will UNSUBSCRIBE You From Your Favorite Writers Without Your Knowledge Or Consent
Special Edition Uncovering Hidden And Often Unaddressed Issues Impacting Users And Writers On The Substack Platform
  
The Starfire Codes
210
Real Love Stays
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
3
✨💫⭐️ ONLY 6 READINGS LEFT: $50 Discounted Tarot Readings ✨💫⭐
A Token Of Our Deep Appreciation For Your Readership....
  
The Starfire Codes
From All This Darkness Emerges The Highest Light We Have Ever Known
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
2
MEME DROP #361: Humans Were Designed to Create.
This Is Why you Get Depressed When All You Do Is Consume.
  
The Starfire Codes
4
Your Growth Is Going To Be Beautiful
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
4
Good Things Are Coming
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
THE SCROLL: Rando Pencil Face Attack
Notes On The Holy Hand Grenade, The "Medical Freedom Movement," Cluster B Behavior, The Butter Zone, Astral Projection, Timeline Split, The Heartbreak…
  
The Starfire Codes
8
It's A Waste Of Emotional Energy To Spend It On Situations You Cannot Change, Things You Cannot Control, And People That Don't Matter…
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
1
I Am Who I Am, On Purpose And Without Your Permission
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
Some People Inspire You To Be Nothing Like Them
Channeled Messages - Timeless tarot reading with runes, shufflemancy, divination, channeling, meditation, oracle cards, tarot cards, earworm, and…
  
The Starfire Codes
© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture