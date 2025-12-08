Hey Star Family,

I’ve been thinking about this for a while.

A lot of you have been asking me about readings, and I wanted to create something that actually makes sense for where we’re all at right now. Something consistent. Something you can count on.

So I’m opening The Luminaries.

Here’s how it works:

Every month, you get to ask me one question.

Whatever’s on your mind - send it to me and I’ll do a full tarot reading for you.

I’ll send it directly to your email. Just for you.

Plus you get discounts on any other readings, and first access to new things I’m working on.

It’s $27 per month or discounted at $299 per year.

That’s less than most single readings cost, and you’re getting one every month, plus the discounts.

I’m keeping this small on purpose - I can only do this for a limited number of people if I’m actually going to give each person the attention they deserve.

If this feels right for you, sign up here:

Click To Get Your Monthly Readings

Your support means the universe to us.

Thank you for being here.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. The Starfire Codes is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider joining The Luminaries or buying me a coffee at buymeacoffee.com/starfirecodes