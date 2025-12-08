🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You have emotions and desires that are profound, not easily understood, and deeply personal….

Embrace your own distinctiveness and explore what lies beneath the surface. Changes that beckon you to leave the superficial behind are on the horizon and the result of these changes has not yet been written.

You regret having gone back and forth on this, and moving on from that state of lament is bringing in miracles. You are able to manifest a second chance, to lay a solid foundation.

This is a reminder that every person has the chance to start over, to reinvent themselves and their lives. You are being given the green light to start your life afresh.

Life challenges will require you to fight through tough times in order to overcome them, but as you allow your life to unfold, you will begin to know that you can trust the process.

Longing and mystery give way to new beginnings and deep trust. To find joy, you are being asked to think quickly on your feet. This is the energy of a myth sprung to life.

You are being guided never to give up, to find hope against the odds, to tap into the spirit attaining unattainable dreams and wishes, to find closeness with the energies in life that are sought after but rarely touched.

This energy is something that rarely occurs naturally. This is the feeling of a mutual devotion that has an aura of feeling extraordinary, mystical, or even supernatural or otherworldly in presence.

If this is a person, this is the energy of having someone in your life who serves as a muse, someone who drives you to push boundaries and reach new heights.

You share secrets or clandestine knowledge with a bond where so much is said in the silence between words. There is an implicit trust here that whatever is shared will be treasured and kept hidden away from the prying eyes of the world.

This is the embodiment of a deep loyalty, a commitment that does not waver in the face of trials. Your faith in this energy is as vast as the ocean, serving as an anchor through turbulence.

This energy signifies an alliance built in trust, a pledge of support, a bond that will stand the test of time, being there for each other through thick and thin, without judgment or reservation.

This is a sense of safety and security that comes from knowing someone is unwaveringly on your side. To manifest this kindred partnership, to draw it to you, you must act as if it is already yours.

And it is. But this is the energy you will have to embody in order to draw it to you and overcome whatever obstacles might be in the way of your securing this for yourself.

You have been quietly watching this person you are drawn to, but you have only been watching. You have not taken any action toward them. You are gathering intel on ways to counter any strife that might emerge to find avenues that might bring you closer to your wish fulfillment on the other side of a time of grief.

You are laying the groundwork alone so that you will be able to take action in the future on the information you have gathered after you know you have thought this through and you know that your approach will be sold with the least amount of fallout.

You are trying to find clarity in the interim by testing different theories on how to take action on what you want and seeing how they play out by modeling them in your mind.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

John Williams - Amazing Stories

Limahl - Never Ending Story

Phil Collins - Against All Odds

Meditation

7.83 Hz Earth Frequency for Deep Meditation

Numerology

5 - Change

995 - A Second Chance: You Can Start Your Life Afresh

3571 - Overcome Life Challenges: Fighting Through Tough Times

6695 - Allow Life To Unfold: Trusting the Process of Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Ben Folds Five - Alice Childress

Ben Folds Five - Video

The Cranberries - Linger

Crystabell - Blue Rose

Eagles - Witchy Woman

The Isley Brothers - That Lady, Pts. 1 and 2

Mo Beeats x Trippie Redd x Playboi Carti x Mario Judah (Pepe Lore) - Miss The Righteous

Sade - Like A Tattoo

Scorpions - Wind of Change

The Stranglers - Golden Brown (Slowed Down Version)

