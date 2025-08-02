The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST EDITIONS OF THE SCROLL

THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author.

THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community.

Herein, you will also find a weekly roundup of some of the highlights of what the SFC team has been reading and watching… including many thoughtful, valuable, and intriguing perspectives that we could not otherwise post on other platforms.

You’ll also find a weekly recap of SFC posts, including meme drops, daily readings, The Perplexicon, and more!

We hope that you will not only find the information herein useful, educational, and amusing, but that you will also reach out to others in this community by liking, subscribing, and contributing to each other’s posts, Notes, and work in general.

When compiling the special thanks list for THE SCROLL, we err on the side of inclusion rather than exclusion in order to give everyone credit for whatever role they have played in furthering these conversations and to pay our thanks to this amazing community.

PLEASE NOTE: If your name appears in the special thanks list at the bottom of this post, it is because you have contributed to the content highlighted herein in some way, whether it was through direct contribution or through interaction with these posts by liking or restacking.

Sending our love and appreciation to all of you! Thank you for contributing to the conversation!

#ONLYFOODS

94 DOSES

ARGUING WITH AN IDIOT IS LIKE PLAYING CHESS WITH A PIGEON

CHANNELED MESSAGES

CYBERBIDETS

IT’S A MYSTERY FOR THE AGES….

I WONDER WHAT HER CHART LOOKS LIKE….

JAW TUMOR REMOVAL AND LEG BONE RECONSTRUCTION

THE LAWS OF PHYSICS….

THE MAJORITY OF PEOPLE HAVE THE ATTENTION SPAN AND PATTERN RECOGNITION SKILLS OF A GNAT

MEME DROPS

MEMELORDS, SHENANIGATORS, AND SCROLLARS… OH MY!!!

THE PERPLEXICON

The Perplexicon The Starfire Codes · August 10, 2024 Created by popular demand, THE PERPLEXICON is a glossary of all of the vocabulary words, portmanteautally amazeballs with awesomesauce and otherwise, that we have either acquired from others or concocted ourselves on The Starfire Codes, most notably within the SFC weekly series Read full story

PODCAST GUEST APPEARANCES

TEXAS MAN RIVALS FLORIDA MAN….

SLIDING UP INTO HER SIMPBOX WITH YOUR HUMILIATION KINK

This got so bad on Facebook that I started referring to my inbox as my simpbox and I had to issue a public notification that I no longer check DMs.

I have a theory that the guys who do this do it for a few reasons.

First, they want to gauge whether or not you’d be interested in what they are packing ahead of time so they can avoid any sort of in person shame, regret, rejection, ridicule, or subsequent abandonment. They don’t realize that science already tells women what a guy is packing in his pants simply by looking at his face. No dick pics required. Doubt me? Here’s the proof….

Hong, S. (2023). Penile length and circumference: are they related to nose size? National Library of Medicine.

Sorry, guys. It’s like tits. No one is surprised.

Second, they think what they are packing might entice you. They don’t realize if you feel like that’s what they’re advertising, that’s all they’ve got. Personality? Character? Love? Caring? Humor? Brains? Nah. Just dick. Again, advertising is not required. His face already does that for him. So, the pic is unnecessary. Guys don’t even get a chance to say to women, “Hey, my eyes are up here…” “Yeah… and?!” See above.

Third, they have a humiliation kink and they want you to yell at them. They are literally sending you pictures of their penises because they want you to scold them. They want you to tell them how disgusting they are. And when you do, they get off on it. They get off on the possibility that you might take that picture and publicly shame or humiliate them. It turns them on.

I tend not to reply at all, but should you attempt to engage, choose your response wisely. Most of what you say in response just adds fuel to the feedback loop. Delete, block, disengage is likely your safest bet.

Sorry for your PTSD, Tara Deacon. The struggle is real.

THAT’S A BUTT-LOAD

WHAT I’M READING

WHAT I’M WATCHING

Abandoned Films. (2025). The Most Conformist Woman in the World (Dos Equis AI Commercial). YouTube.

Awakening Wisdom. (2024). The Role Of Weed In Spirituality: Mystical Experiences Of Marijuana. YouTube.

Description

"Weed: Mystical Impacts & Spiritual Benefits Of Cannabis! Cannabis, also known as weed, marijuana, or the sacred herb, holds profound spiritual, medicinal, and cultural significance when approached with mindfulness and intention. Across history, it has been revered in ancient sacred rituals within traditions like Vedic practices (Bhang, Soma), Rastafarian spirituality, and shamanic ceremonies, where it was believed to act as a powerful bridge between the physical and metaphysical realms. Its ability to enhance meditation, introspection, and foster a deeper connection to universal consciousness has made it a potent tool for spiritual awakening and inner transformation. The mystical effects of cannabis are profound: it can expand consciousness, align chakras, stimulate the kundalini energy flow, and dissolve the ego, fostering heightened self-awareness and spiritual insights. Cannabis is often seen as a key to unlocking suppressed emotions, deepening one’s connection to nature, and stimulating profound philosophical questioning. Its role in psycho-spiritual growth makes it a sought-after tool for seekers of truth and enlightenment. However, its power must be treated with respect to avoid potential downsides. Misuse can lead to dependency, distorted spiritual visions, emotional instability, or even spiritual stagnation. Mindful cannabis use emphasizes sacred preparation and intentionality. Ritualistic approaches, such as creating a sacred space with crystals, incense, and meditative music, elevate the plant from a mere substance to a sacred ally. Moderation and intentional usage are critical, as overuse risks diminishing its potency and leading to escapism rather than spiritual enlightenment. The integration of insights from altered states into daily spiritual practice is essential, with techniques like journaling, grounding exercises, and reflecting on lessons ensuring its profound benefits are fully realized. Modern science adds another layer to the story, with research on cannabis’s effects on neuroplasticity, mental health, and its potential to alleviate chronic pain, anxiety, and even enhance creative thought processes. These findings align with ancient mystical uses, bridging the gap between spiritual practices and modern wellness trends. Whether used for spiritual exploration, creative inspiration, or healing, cannabis remains a powerful tool when approached with respect and intention. Unlock the secrets of mindful cannabis use to transform your mind, body, and soul. Subscribe now to discover how this sacred plant can elevate your spiritual journey, align your energetic flow, and unlock your hidden potential!”

BroScienceLife. (2015). What Your Gym Says About You. YouTube.

Craven In Outer Space. (2025). Leia vs. Vader’s Cassette Deck. YouTube.

Description

“Dad’s secret weapon? Press play. Watch Leia try (and fail) to talk over the Imperial Mixtape.”

F3Defense Freedom From Fear. (2023). World's Only Vehicle Defense System using Peppers. YouTube.

Description

“This innovative new product can easily be installed in cars and trucks to provide drivers and their passengers with the ability to protect themselves and their vehicles from exterior threats. Powered by Mace, the best-known brand of personal defensive sprays, The Mobile Pepper Spray Defense System is made in the USA. The kit comes with 2 large Mace pepper spray fog canisters, tubing and fasteners and the pepper spray fog dispenser, which we call "The Fin." The Fin is installed on the roof of the vehicle and dispenses a huge amount of pepper spray in four directions. By installing the pepper spray fog canister within easy reach of the driver, the driver and can quickly stop carjackers and any other kind of exterior threat. will have quick access to it in case of an emergency. Key Features of The Mace® Brand & F3Defense Mobile Pepper Spray Fog Defense System: Made in the USA Includes (2) extra-large Mace pepper spray fog canisters Provides a 10 ft. safety zone around the vehicle when deployed Pepper spray is easily deployed and is powered by the hottest pepper allowed by law Tested to withstand cold winters and warm summers Installment takes less than an hour and can be easily done by the driver F3Defense was founded by Michael Mercer a retired law enforcement officer that saw the need for vehicle defense after hearing a story about a mother and her children that were trapped in their car by a violent mob in 2020 in Bangor, Maine. The founder, Michael Mercer brings a wealth of experience and a passion to serve others. F3Defense and Mace are working together to help as many drivers as possible protect themselves and their vehicles.”

lele fonda. (2007). This is Sparta! Last techno remix. YouTube.

Moving Image Research Collections. (2023). Former U.S. Senator Rebecca Felton. YouTube.

Description

“Rebecca Latimer Felton, first woman to serve in the United States Senate, sits on the front steps of her plantation home, describing her experiences and philosophy of life. This film was shot by a Fox Movietone cameraman in Georgia on April 9, 1929.”

The Remix Bros. (2025). Trump F Bomb REMIX - The Remix Bros. YouTube.

zackajaz. (2009). Robin Williams- Bono clapping... YouTube.

Description

“This somehow struck me as being one of the funniest things I have ever seen on the web....”

Ze Frank. (2013). Sad Cat Diary. YouTube.

Ze Frank. (2019). Cats In Therapy. YouTube.

WHY WOMEN NEED MEN

LAST WEEK’S SCROLL

When you get a chance, please feel free to scroll through the special thanks list below and follow/subscribe to each other to show our SCROLL community some love for everything they do! 🙏🏻💜💫

