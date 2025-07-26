The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

If you love our work, please join our constellation of curious minds and venture into forbidden realms of knowledge.

Hit that like button!

Share with fellow seekers!

If you haven’t yet, please become a Paid Subscriber to support the cosmic quest for truth!

This is what we do full time. Thank you for all of the ways you support The Starfire Codes! It means the universe to us. 🌟

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST EDITIONS OF THE SCROLL

THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author.

THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community.

Herein, you will also find a weekly roundup of some of the highlights of what the SFC team has been reading and watching… including many thoughtful, valuable, and intriguing perspectives that we could not otherwise post on other platforms.

You’ll also find a weekly recap of SFC posts, including meme drops, daily readings, The Perplexicon, and more!

We hope that you will not only find the information herein useful, educational, and amusing, but that you will also reach out to others in this community by liking, subscribing, and contributing to each other’s posts, Notes, and work in general.

When compiling the special thanks list for THE SCROLL, we err on the side of inclusion rather than exclusion in order to give everyone credit for whatever role they have played in furthering these conversations and to pay our thanks to this amazing community.

PLEASE NOTE: If your name appears in the special thanks list at the bottom of this post, it is because you have contributed to the content highlighted herein in some way, whether it was through direct contribution or through interaction with these posts by liking or restacking.

Sending our love and appreciation to all of you! Thank you for contributing to the conversation!

A LITTLE LOUDER FOR THE HOLDOUTS IN THE BACK….

CHANNELED MESSAGES

DON’T HATE HIM BECAUSE HE’S BEAUTIFUL….

THE HALL OF MIRRORS

MEME DROPS

MEMELORDS, SHENANIGATORS, AND SCROLLARS… OH MY!!!

THE PERPLEXICON

The Perplexicon The Starfire Codes · August 10, 2024 Created by popular demand, THE PERPLEXICON is a glossary of all of the vocabulary words, portmanteautally amazeballs with awesomesauce and otherwise, that we have either acquired from others or concocted ourselves on The Starfire Codes, most notably within the SFC weekly series Read full story

PODCAST GUEST APPEARANCES

THE REELS FEATURE

WE’RE ALL MAD HERE

WHAT I’M READING

WHAT I’M WATCHING

Craven In Outer Space. (2025). Andor 1999 TV Intro (Spoilers). YouTube.

Description

“If you were around back then - or had the VHS box set - you know the story. The primetime hit ANDOR (1975) ended on a nail biter that left fans hanging for almost a decade. Then, without warning, the network quietly greenlit a follow‑up and dropped it into the 1982 lineup. It was ambitious. It was uncompromising. It was ANDOR 1999. With visual effects that pushed the boundaries of early television and a continuation of Cassian’s story that kept fans talking for years after, ANDOR 1999 was the second life for a story we knew in our hearts wasn’t finished. Whether you watched it live or are just discovering it now, this is the season that dared to leap 20 years into the future and never look back.”

Dorothy Shelton. (2023). Man Dies, Discovers Ultimate Truth About Our Soul's Purpose on Earth, Consciousness & Oneness. YouTube.

Description

“Andy Petro drowned in a lake for 15 minutes two days before his high school graduation in 1955. As he jumped in the lake that day the water was freezing cold, he struggled to swim out to his friends who were on a floating platform waving at him. After a few minutes he started feeling cramps in his lower abdomen and drowned. While he was at the bottom of the lake he heard a voice telling him to just let go. When he listened, suddenly he was no longer cold or in pain. He looked back and saw his body -- entangled in the weeds at the bottom of the lake. Then he felt himself rushing toward a light. The Light said, “Andy, don’t be afraid, we love you. Andy is the author of two books: Alive in the Light: Remembering the Light Eternity and Remembering the Light Through Poetry.”

Epic Discovery. (2025). Europe’s Most Mysterious DNA Secret | The Druid People. YouTube.

Description

“The Druids were one of the most mysterious groups in European history. They were known as priests, healers, and wise men of the ancient Celtic world. The Romans feared them, legends surrounded them, and their knowledge was said to be powerful. But what if the real secret of the Druids was hidden not in their rituals, but in their DNA? Recent scientific discoveries suggest that there may be something unusual in the genetic history of certain European populations. Studies of ancient DNA have revealed unique genetic markers in areas once ruled by the Druids. Some researchers believe these findings could explain their extraordinary knowledge, mysterious origins, and even their disappearance.”

Learn To Grow. (2020). 10 Vegetables You Can Regrow from Kitchen Scraps - Get FREE SEEDS! YouTube.

Lifted Veils. (2025). Helena Blavatsky's OCCULT PROPHECIES: Her Controversial Predictions Are COMING TRUE in 2025. YouTube.

Description

“Helena Blavatsky, the most controversial mystic of the 19th century, warned humanity about a future that's unfolding before our eyes in 2025. Delve into the mysteries of her life's work, Theosophy and the Root Races. By decoding her lost letters we will unveil Blavatsky's most astounding predictions that are now coming true: technological advancements becoming "mechanical demons," the spiritual decay of modern civilization, and the emergence of a new human consciousness.”

Mashed. (2023). Foods From The Old West That You Should Be Eating. YouTube.

Description

“Crackers that can break a tooth, the smoothest coffee ever, and a delicacy that proves that absolutely NOTHING from a bull is wasted. The cowboy era might have come and gone, but good (and practical) food is forever.”

someoddstuff. (2011). Aldous Huxley interviewed by Mike Wallace : 1958 (Full). YouTube.

Description

“Aldous Huxley shares his visions and fears for this brave new world.”

The Afterlife Files. (2024). Afterlife Interrupted: Guiding Stuck Souls to the Light | The Afterlife Files Episode 12. YouTube.

Description

“Join us as Father Nathan shares extraordinary stories from his new book Afterlife, Interrupted: Helping Stuck Souls Cross Over, where he recounts helping individuals like Ray, a 20-year-old mechanic who died in a fiery car crash and remained trapped in anger and isolation for decades. With deep compassion and spiritual insight, Father Nathan explains his unique role in the afterlife, the existence of time beyond death, and how he connects with these souls in need. From the unexpected responsibility of assisting Patrick Swayze’s deceased sister to understanding the larger role of love and hope in crossing over, Father Nathan's wisdom offers comfort and profound understanding for anyone curious about what happens when life ends unexpectedly.”

Veritasium. (2025). How One Company Secretly Poisoned The Planet. YouTube.

Description

“The biggest chemical cover up in history. PFAS has polluted the entire global water system. Now, potentially dangerous forever chemicals are being found in the entire US population.”

WHY ARE CAR COLORS SO BORING NOW?