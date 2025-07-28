The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

When you learn to transmute your anger into drive and motivation instead of expressing it in toxic ways, you will stand in your power and begin to see the fruits of your actions….

You are being guided to be yourself, to focus on your happiness, and remove any existing limitations, self-imposed or otherwise, from your energy. You should never have to demand to receive your worth.

If you are not treasured, you must go where you are valued. You have been focused on growing in the silence and darkness. You have not shared your plans with others.

You have simply kept them inside while you work so that the fruits of your labor will show up to others fully formed. You are getting in touch with the subtle realities around you, becoming a bridge between realms.

You are able to pull information to you from the collective unconscious. You are learning to access the akashic records, the collection of knowledge of all events and all wisdom that have ever existed.

You are learning to use this information to manifest better outcomes in the timeline you are currently experiencing. By opening your heart and considering ways in which you can bring joy to yourself and others, you are utilizing our shared history to become the pioneer of your own life.

You are experiencing and sharing the blissful oneness that we experience when we tap into source consciousness and find that we are all interconnected.

You bring your aggression back into alignment by harnessing it to utilize it for fuel instead of fury. You reclaim your energy when you focus upon harnessing what brought joy in the past to bring it into the present and create a future based upon the manifestation of that feeling.

Learn to let go. Moving away from what no longer serves you becomes a deep source of power for you. You are manifesting your way into a new beginning by using your powers to close out an old cycle.

Finding your worth and the courage to pursue it by going where you are treated best brings balance into your life through the transmutation of these energies. You are being prudent when it comes to fighting for a position that you know you can easily hold and maintain. Stand your ground and put in the work.

