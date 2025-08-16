The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST EDITIONS OF THE SCROLL

THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author.

THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community.

Herein, you will also find a weekly roundup of some of the highlights of what the SFC team has been reading and watching… including many thoughtful, valuable, and intriguing perspectives that we could not otherwise post on other platforms.

You’ll also find a weekly recap of SFC posts, including meme drops, daily readings, The Perplexicon, and more!

We hope that you will not only find the information herein useful, educational, and amusing, but that you will also reach out to others in this community by liking, subscribing, and contributing to each other’s posts, Notes, and work in general.

When compiling the special thanks list for THE SCROLL, we err on the side of inclusion rather than exclusion in order to give everyone credit for whatever role they have played in furthering these conversations and to pay our thanks to this amazing community.

PLEASE NOTE: If your name appears in the special thanks list at the bottom of this post, it is because you have contributed to the content highlighted herein in some way, whether it was through direct contribution or through interaction with these posts by liking or restacking.

Sending our love and appreciation to all of you! Thank you for contributing to the conversation!

BRING FORTH THE HOLY HAND GRENADE

I agree - who is and is not qualified to determine what is “essential?” We are all capable of deciding that for ourselves.

“Essential” would have been attending funerals and services for our loved ones.

The churches and funeral parlors should have stood up for us - and we should have done much better about standing up for ourselves.

We can never get that back.

But notice that in all scenarios in which charges were pressed against someone for “violating covid protocols,” they were inevitably dropped.

It was meant as a fear tactic and a source of deterrent within your imagination, but it was never legally actionable, so anyone with the guts to fight it was eventually met with a pass for their troubles and some legal fees.

They didn’t have a leg to stand on trying to push anything that wasn’t really law.

But they didn’t want anyone to know that.

So they made something unenforceable appear to be enforceable by creating such an obstacle course of stupid surrounding it that most who were not too busy virtue signaling were too sheepish to see what FAFOing would do.

While I don’t believe in “viruses,” I do salute the imagination, commitment, and ingenuity it took to come up with Baptism At A Distance Via Super Soaker. That sure was amusing.

“Yay Patriarchy!” Sis boom ba, Team Establishment! SO GOOD!!! 🤣🤣🤣

Don’t be hard on yourself.

We were all still unraveling the psyop/magic trick/ritual as it was occurring in real time and it was still difficult for the majority of the population to see, let alone to become angry enough to extricate themselves from it.

Only one of those particular fights reached me - I’m not much for participation overall, so I really had nowhere to demand that I be allowed to do things I would not ordinarily have chosen to do anyway, or, given my personality, I likely would have fought hard the second anyone chose to try to tell me no (I can say that only because the overall pattern of my behavior is extremely well documented under normal circumstances, let alone this particular flavor of bullshit), and in the one I would have fought over, it wouldn’t have been my place to do so.

Only my mother and her sisters were “allowed” to attend my grandmother’s funeral, despite the fact that my grandmother raised me and was like another mother to me.

It was my mother’s battle, not mine - she chose not to fight it, and given the emotionally taxing circumstances, I chose not to push and adopted her stance of keeping the peace instead.

It still bothers me because it’s not my default, but ultimately, I know my grandmother would have chosen my mother’s option. So it was correct, given the circumstances, no matter how irritated I was and was trying really hard to pretend not to be at the time.

I was baptized twice by threat and/or attack as well, but never by a priest, so it doesn’t really count like the Holy Water Balloons of Antioch would have.

When my Greek cousins - still themselves children - found out I wasn’t baptized, they put olive oil all over me in my playpen, and my mother yelled at them, “Thanks a lot. Now my baby smells like a salad.”

The second time, my goddaughter’s mother was asking me to become my goddaughter’s godmother while she was still pregnant with my goddaughter. I told her I was honored to accept the responsibility but they won’t allow me to do the ceremony because I am not baptized, at which point she told me (imagine Fran Drescher’s voice here), “I’m gonna dunk ya fuckin’ head in the fish tank!” This never happened, and she is still my goddaughter anyway. I am glad she didn’t try to launch water balloons full of fish at me. I don’t like this carnival. 🤣

No worries about waiting to get back to me! I appreciate your taking the time!! :)

And thank you for the kind words about my grandmother. She was wonderful. I miss her very much. <3

I agree with you completely - especially about the weaponization of compassion and trust.

I feel like, at that point, I was still in shout from the mountain tops mode because I couldn’t fathom that anyone didn’t understand what was happening.

But sure enough, most of them didn’t, and their better natures were leveraged to keep everyone else in line.

I still get disgusted thinking about it.

I guess it kind of feels like it’s a benefit that five years have passed and now I realize it’s not my place to convince anyone else because everyone is learning their own lessons in their own divine timing.

The best I can do is say what I have to say, and if it happens to resonate with others, that’s great, but if it doesn’t, it’s not their time or their trajectory and they’re just not headed in the same direction as I am on the same timeline I am.

I have had to get ok with that.

And I guess it really helps to think of all of us as facets of the same larger consciousness, all learning and growing and being exposed to different thoughts and ideas to bring different knowledge, experience, and wisdom back to the center.

If I think of it that way, it keeps me from turning into a volcano inside about all of the people who I tried to tell, the people who didn’t listen and ended up in harm’s way.

I have to remember it was not my decision to make for them.

Many were coerced, but ultimately, even so, the majority made a choice.

And I have to be ok with that, on that level only, or it will eat me alive.

I can only hope that this was the impetus they needed to understand that not everyone has their best interests at heart.

Sadly though, I think the majority still have no idea to what depths they have been lied to.

And when you try to tell them, it has the propensity to cause such a massive existential crisis that, often, the mind will block the information entirely.

The world we really live in is, as you know extremely well, nothing like what we were told it is.

There’s a certain utility in being able to navigate Normielandia and make it work, but it conflicts a great deal with character and integrity if you know what is really going on and causes massive existential crises for the rest of us too.

It’s difficult to operate on both levels with both playbooks and make one’s actions mesh morally and ethically regardless of which overlay you’re using, to make all of your lenses match up.

It’s enough to make your mind melt.

And to have to behave that way to survive - most people don’t want to do that because they can’t see how it’s possible.

For them, it feels like too much.

And there’s certainly no guidebook on how to do it, let alone a support network for learning and reinforcing deprogramming and new viable thought patterns.

But yeah… getting turned into an olive oil salad is probably the Greekest baptism EVER. I hadn’t thought of it that way. LOL! I love that I can tell you this and you totally get it. Hahahaha!

It’s too bad the fish tank wasn’t full of roe or we could have made taramasalata and shot people with it out of a super soaker. We need to call Marc Summers. It’ll be Double Dare: Greek Orthodox Baptism Edition. We’ll surround him with shiksas. He won’t know what hit him (probably a holy water balloon). LMFAO!

THE PERPLEXICON

WHAT I'M READING

WHAT I'M WATCHING

After Skool. (2024). TIMELINE SPLIT - Humans Are Splitting into Different Dimensions - The Alchemist. YouTube.

Description

“In this video we explore the timeline split that is currently happening to human consciousness. One stream of consciousness is on a descending timeline and will remain in the 3rd dimension. The other stream of consciousness is ascending into the 5th dimension. Eventually these 2 timelines will completely separate, like a cell splitting through mitosis. The driving forces behind these streams of consciousness are fear and love. The Alchemist beautifully explains how these 2 paths will present themselves and how we can embark on the ascending path.”

The Alchemist. (2024). Protect Yourself From Psychic Attacks (By Doing THIS). YouTube.

Description

“Quality of life is essential for protecting ourselves from psychic attacks. When we focus on enhancing our well-being, we naturally shift our energy away from negativity and defense mechanisms. Today we explore how our thoughts and intentions play a crucial role in shielding us from harm. The Law of One is a powerful tool against psychic attacks, emphasizing that these are not just negative energies but intentional malevolence directed at us. By recognizing this connection to God Consciousness, we can better navigate spiritual awakenings and protect ourselves effectively. Learn how to protect yourself from psychic attacks in this video.”

Araya Amenti. (2024). it’s your deregulated nervous system holding you back from your dream life. YouTube.

Be Truly Free (Be-Truly-Free.com). (2019). Larken Rose - The Tiny Dot. YouTube.

Grander Water. (2012). The Mystery of Water - What we know is a drop. YouTube.

Description

“Water burns? Water has a memory? Water can be effected by cell phones? It seems that there is much more to know about water than what we are taught about in science class at school. In this video you will learn about how water is effected by electricity and microwaves and that the water will carry that information and pass it along to other water. You will learn about an Austrian inventor by the name of John Grander who invented a way to "revitalize" dead water.”

Kippi’s Kwest. (2023). THE FOOL'S JOURNEY ☆ Easiest Way To Learn All Tarot Cards of the Major Arcana ☆. YouTube.

Description

“THE FOOL'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE TAROT. AN EASY WAY TO LEARN THE CARDS OF THE MAJOR ARCANA. This is how I learned the tarot, by seeing the archetypes on the cards as characters. I found it makes it so easy to remember the most important aspects of each card and apply that to my readings. Let's follow the Fool on his spiritual journey of self actualisation. There will be many highs and lows on his path but we'll soon come to learn that we are all the Fool, experiencing life as it comes to us.”

Obsidian. (2024). Why Chosen Ones MUST Go Through Heart-Breaking Relationships. YouTube.

Description

“Dive deep into the mystical journey of the chosen ones, where heartbreak serves as a gateway to unparalleled personal and spiritual evolution. In this evocative exploration, we unveil the sacred purpose behind the most intense romantic trials 🔹 Why Heartbreak? - Discover how your deepest sorrows are not mere obstacles but pivotal catalysts meticulously sculpting your destiny 🌌. 🔹 Personal Transformation - Learn how the pain of lost loves and betrayals initiates a profound inner metamorphosis, leading to resilience and a richer understanding of life's true essence 🦋. 🔹 Spiritual Awakening - Journey through the emotional rites of passage that expand your consciousness, guiding you towards enlightenment and self-discovery 💫. 🔹 Destiny & Karma - Embrace the cosmic interplay between your hardships and your higher purpose, revealing the transformative power of your trials 🕊️. 🔹 Empowerment Through Adversity - See how overcoming heartbreak fortifies your spirit, teaching invaluable lessons of independence and inner strength 🛡️. This video is an invitation to view your scars not as marks of defeat but as badges of honor, leading you toward the ultimate realization of your potential. Heartbreak, in its essence, is not the universe's cruelty but its curious way of forging indestructible souls.”

wocomoDOCS. (2016). Viktor Schauberger - Comprehend and Copy Nature (Documentary of 2008). YouTube.

Description

“The first film about Viktor Schauberger’s life’s work. A comprehensive survey of historical facts, current research and various practical applications into both technology and the natural world. Today the Austrian forester Viktor Schauberger is considered to be a pioneer of modern water research and the holistic observation of Nature. As early as the first half of the 20th century he gave urgent warnings of the consequences of uncontrolled exploitation of the environment. As a way out he proposed a radical rethink and the development of totally new concepts of energy production, in harmony with Nature. Schauberger formulated his “C & C principle”: first one has to comprehend Nature, and then one should copy it. The applications of his ideas and his inventions include devices for refined drinking water, spiral pipes for carrying water with reduced friction, environmentally-friendly river regulation, as well as power generation from water and air using the principle of contraction and inward vortexing.”

LAST WEEK'S SCROLL

Special thanks to

Special thanks to

