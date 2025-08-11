The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

If you love our work, please join our constellation of curious minds and venture into forbidden realms of knowledge.

Hit that like button!

Share with fellow seekers!

If you haven’t yet, please become a Paid Subscriber to support the cosmic quest for truth!

This is what we do full time. Thank you for all of the ways you support The Starfire Codes! It means the universe to us. 🌟

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You have built defenses around yourself that you will need to dissolve in order to reach abundance….

Click here to find out more about booking a personal divination reading, having a dream interpreted, purchasing a natal astrology report, and more….

Book a Personal Reading

These defenses served you during an earlier time in your life but they no longer serve you now and they are in effect blocking your blessings. Wealth and joy are trying to come in to you but the energy you are in is actively pushing your blessings away.

Being authentic will bring you to a place of divine intervention in which this will get resolved. The envy that you have felt for others over the course of your life has impacted your wellness.

You have been stressed out about keeping up appearances and about meeting the milestones you thought you would need to meet over the course of your life in order to feel like you were successful or even normal.

But God has had different plans for you and has utilized the universe to move you in the direction of fulfilling those plans. In order to get back into alignment with your true blueprint, and not the false societal blueprint you have been following which is not yours, you will need to follow your inner voice and have patience that everything happens in divine order.

Everyone has their own unique paths and challenges and for you this has come to bear in connecting with your soulmate. When you accept responsibility for your own well-being instead of placing the blame for this upon others or society you will come to a place of enlightenment about what has gone on here and how to course correct yourself onto the path of your true soul purpose.

Finding this clarity will allow you to take action in the direction of resurrecting yourself. You will be able to figure out how to rebalance a new life in the material when you get a handle on the fact that your life was never supposed to look like everyone else’s.

It’s not why you were put here, and the more you struggle to make your life look like theirs, the more you will face obstacles because this is not the direction you were supposed to go.

Once you settle into your purpose, you will find ways to build abundance through your work, but first you will have to extricate yourself from the way you’ve been thinking about this all along so that you can attract material abundance to you.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Dire Straits - So Far Away

Meditation

Angelic Sound Waves

Numerology

8 - Abundance

28 - A Symbol Of Wealth And Joy

6177 - Keep Being Authentic: Gateway to Divine Intervention

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

Godsmack - Red White and Blue

John Denver - Thank God I’m A Country Boy

Johnny Cash - Ragged Old Flag

Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse - Valerie

Miguel - Sure Thing

Phil Collins - Do You Remember

Rod Stewart - So Far Away

Staind - Tangled Up In You