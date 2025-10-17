The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Mighty Humanzee's avatar
The Mighty Humanzee
2h

Whatever you do do.

Don’t. 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Starfire Codes
The Contrarian Capitalist's avatar
The Contrarian Capitalist
5h

Always a pleasure to be mentioned in the scroll :-)

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Starfire Codes
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture