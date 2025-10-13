The Irony Is That Your Light Grows Stronger The More You Are Willing To Face The Darkness
Channeled Messages 10-13-2025
Channeled Messages
As you come up against constraints, you will need to review your plans carefully to determine the best course of action….
Your guides want you to know that you can do this and that, by actively doing what you set out to do, you will build your confidence in your abilities over time.
Connect with your guides to receive from them a message of joy and relief - fantastic news is coming in from the future. The wheel of fate has turned in your favor and you will be given the security, stability, abundance, and strength you have been asking for.
You cannot get here without making some changes, so they are asking you to be brave. You can rely upon the ancient wisdom of your guardians to move you forward.
A secret has been kept from you which may cause a bit of drama in your life. The shadow work you have done will help you to respond to this situation in a balanced and tempered way despite the fact that you openly took action upon your feelings and the result is that your heart has been broken.
Taking action toward your passions with great inspiration is going to lead you into a mindset from which you will be able to build your legacy in the material realm.
The safety, security, and comfort you have asked for is coming in for you. So, you are being cautioned to release any feelings of lack or anxiety that might be hindering your manifestations.
What you want most is on its way to you. Release this energy through meditation and refocus on building your own empire. You will be successful at that which you undertake with a clear head and a calm heart.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
George Benson - Give Me The Night
Meditation
There Is No Need To Worry
Numerology
510 - You Can Do It: Building Your Confidence
6319 - Joy and Relief: Fantastic News From The Future
8245 - Connect With Angelic Forces
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Audioslave - I Am The Highway
Bad Lip Reading - Bedtime Thoughts
Cavetown - Devil Town
Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round
Devo - Whip It
Lenny Kravitz - Blue Electric Light
Roy Orbison - Blue Bayou
Stone Sour - Wild Horses
Stray Cats - Stray Cat Strut
Teddy Swims - You Look So Good In Love
