TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

As you come up against constraints, you will need to review your plans carefully to determine the best course of action….

Your guides want you to know that you can do this and that, by actively doing what you set out to do, you will build your confidence in your abilities over time.

Connect with your guides to receive from them a message of joy and relief - fantastic news is coming in from the future. The wheel of fate has turned in your favor and you will be given the security, stability, abundance, and strength you have been asking for.

You cannot get here without making some changes, so they are asking you to be brave. You can rely upon the ancient wisdom of your guardians to move you forward.

A secret has been kept from you which may cause a bit of drama in your life. The shadow work you have done will help you to respond to this situation in a balanced and tempered way despite the fact that you openly took action upon your feelings and the result is that your heart has been broken.

Taking action toward your passions with great inspiration is going to lead you into a mindset from which you will be able to build your legacy in the material realm.

The safety, security, and comfort you have asked for is coming in for you. So, you are being cautioned to release any feelings of lack or anxiety that might be hindering your manifestations.

What you want most is on its way to you. Release this energy through meditation and refocus on building your own empire. You will be successful at that which you undertake with a clear head and a calm heart.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

George Benson - Give Me The Night

Meditation

There Is No Need To Worry

Numerology

510 - You Can Do It: Building Your Confidence

6319 - Joy and Relief: Fantastic News From The Future

8245 - Connect With Angelic Forces

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Audioslave - I Am The Highway

Bad Lip Reading - Bedtime Thoughts

Cavetown - Devil Town

Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round

Devo - Whip It

Lenny Kravitz - Blue Electric Light

Roy Orbison - Blue Bayou

Stone Sour - Wild Horses

Stray Cats - Stray Cat Strut

Teddy Swims - You Look So Good In Love

