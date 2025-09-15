🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

I wasn’t going to discuss this at all, but I find it odd that I am rarely seeing anyone speaking up who shares my viewpoint, and so I feel like my thoughts, however obvious they might be to me, may be non-obvious to others.

With that in mind, I share my perspective for those whom it might help to see this.

If you don’t find this helpful or useful, feel free to disregard it completely.

Many people have brought up the possibility that the events we have witnessed over the course of the past week or so might not be real.

I have seen endless red string analyses trying to pin down what’s happened, attempting to discover what “the truth” is in a world where none of us ever see anything with our own eyes anymore and are trusting copies of copies of copies to form our opinions despite mountains of missing information.

Entertaining this is interesting as a thought experiment, but when enough people believe in something enough to meld it inextricably with their own personal versions of their reality narrative and consider it to be gospel, does it really matter whether something actually happened or not?

If people are basing their thoughts and feelings and actions on lies or on truth, does it matter if the mass opinion has still been swayed in a particular direction so hard that the lie was that impactful anyway?

And ultimately, how could you tell for certain whether or not it was real?

One of the great parts of not subscribing to the tyranny of the majority is that we in no way have to have consensus amongst us about what we are seeing, thinking, feeling, and experiencing.

We can all read our own narrative into the events of the past week, and each of us can think we are right, and in reality, we might all be wrong.

And what would it matter anyway?

What power do any of us have to alter the progression of events, even if the account of the way those events occurred turns out to be a lie?

The important takeaway here, from what I can see, is not to allow synchronization or polarization events, utilized by the media to force public opinion in a certain direction regardless of what that direction might be, to influence our thinking or our experience of events that may or may not even be real (or if real may be leveraged to get us to respond in some particular way).

It seems all political debate since 2015 has been about widening the divide among normal people to disintegrate our support networks by making us all distrust each other.

The majority of people are not Nazis, fascists, or Marxists.

The majority of people do not even understand what those terms really mean and just want to live a happy life. They want to get up, go to work, come home, and spend time with their families without any sort of bizarre exterior senseless imposition.

And when bizarre exterior senseless imposition crops up, they get frightened of what they do not understand and toe the line out of fear.

They do not understand that regardless of which political ideology they espouse their fear is being used as a tool to corral them into certain thoughts and behaviors that turn the populace into a tide of useful idiocy….