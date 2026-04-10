Become a Member

The Starfire Codes publishes a collective divination reading every day. Paid members get it in their inbox every day, Tuesday through Sunday, along with full access to everything ever published here.

Here is what membership includes:

A collective divination reading every single day.

Every Tuesday through Sunday at 12PM EST, a channeled divination reading goes out to paid subscribers. These readings cover what the field is showing collectively: what energies are active, what patterns are emerging, what requires attention, and where things are moving. Subscribers have described them as the first thing they read every morning. One reader called it “food.” Another said it feels less like a reading and more like a remembering.

Monday readings are free for everyone. Paid membership unlocks Tuesday through Sunday.

Full archive access.

Every paid post, every article, every channeled message, every podcast episode ever published on The Starfire Codes. Searchable and available immediately upon subscribing. Years of investigative research, metaphysical analysis, and daily readings available the moment your membership begins.

Access to the paid subscriber community.

The Scrollars. The people who have been here long enough to know exactly what this space is and why it matters. The ones who were paying attention before it was convenient. This is where they are.

MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS

Monthly — $11/month

Full access. Cancel any time.

Annual — $99/year

Full access. Two months free compared to paying monthly. Your rate locked in for the full year.

Founding Member — $222/year

Full access plus one personal reading credit, four gift subscriptions to share with people you want here, and Founding Member recognition in the community.

The daily reading goes out every day. The sooner you subscribe, the sooner it starts landing in your inbox.