You know that friend who always tells you, "I wish I was psychic like you," or says to you, "You're so lucky to have that gift?"

They're buying into one of the biggest lies in the entire spiritual community.

Here's the truth that will royally piss off every "naturally gifted" reader on the internet:

Literally everyone is “naturally psychic.”

I mean it. Everyone.

We are all born with the capability.

It is our human birthright.

We all have abilities.

We all can learn to surf universal energies to utilize them for our highest good.

We’re told by many that it isn’t real….

But it’s basically the same thing as running.

Barring some injury or disability, everyone can run. Some are born with more of a knack for it and some aren't. But if you train, you can become a better athlete.

The difference between being a lousy runner and an Olympic runner is how hard you work at honing your skills.

Not everyone trains hard to be an Olympic runner.

Not everyone is a speed reader with an eidetic memory, but you all know how to read. It might be more difficult for some than others, but we put the work in, even if we have to adapt to special circumstances, and we learn.

Similarly, not everyone puts a lifetime of hours into developing their psychic abilities.

But everyone has them.

These aren't “special powers.” They're part of being human.

Every single person you admire for their intuitive abilities? They practiced. Daily. For years.

While you were watching Netflix, they were pulling cards.

While you were scrolling TikTok, they were meditating.

While you were making excuses, they were failing at readings and viewings and astral projection and lucid dreaming.

They were getting back up and trying again.

The "gifted" narrative, in this case, is just spiritual gatekeeping disguised as a kind of backwards humility.

When someone says "I'm not naturally intuitive," what they're really saying is "I don't want to do the work it would take to improve my skills."

When they call you "gifted," they're giving themselves permission to stay exactly where they are because they lack the confidence in themselves to put the work in and see improvement - just like in any other facet of life in which focus, attention, intention, and action over time lead to mastery.

They don’t want to suck at it for a little while. So they don’t try.

It’s just a story they’re telling themselves to let themselves off the hook from having to put in the time, struggle through it, learn it, and eventually hone their craft. It isn’t reality.

For instance, Hella Hammid was pulled into the remote viewing experiments at SRI in order to see if an ordinary person with no training could remote view.

Hella, an experimental filmmaker who used to work with Maya Deren, was simply program head Russell Targ's neighbor.

She was reportedly even more accurate than either Joe McMoneagle or Ingo Swann. At this point, Targ realized anyone might be able do it - and it turned out he was right.

In his seminars, which are open to the public, he leads the room through remote viewing exercises.

Typically, 80% of anyone who tries to remote view in those seminars gets a hit on their first try.

But some put the work in to get even better at it.

That’s what Hammid, Swann, and McMoneagle did. They trained daily and became the best in the world.

The Gateway Process, which was utilized by the team at SRI and developed by Robert Monroe through The Monroe Institute, starts with The Monroe Institute's hemispheric synchronization technology (a sound technology also known as “hemi-sync,” which helps you to be more effective in all manners of psychic ability training) and goes on to explore meditation, remote viewing, the holographic universe, astral projection, etc.

It's like a summary debriefing letter that goes over all of these things for the military higher ups at that time so they would have known what they were looking at and how to justify the money being spent on the program.

The important thing is that they outline the research that they were doing so you can get a real world sense of what is real.

We are told we can't do these things - that they are woo or fake. But that was a lie at the time to protect “national security” which is still widely accepted even today. (If everyone believes it’s fake, no one has to worry about who is tapping into their abilities. Also, people who do not know they have abilities are much easier to control.)

The programs were “shut down” and then moved into other agencies and departments to hide them over again and continue to do the work, always under new code names.

So, that person you think was "born psychic" has probably put in the requisite 10,000 expert hours of spiritual practice you never saw.

They noticed they had an ability (like we all do), they coupled it with a raging interest, and they chose to put in the hard work.

They've pulled more cards, logged more meditation time, and made more intuitive mistakes than you've even attempted.

Your "lack of natural ability" is just a lack of consistent PRACTICE.

The tarot doesn't care if you feel "gifted." Your ability to use the cards responds directly to intention, study, and repetition - the same as anything else you decide you want to put the time in to learn. Your intuition strengthens with use, not with wishful thinking.

So stop waiting for your spiritual gifts to magically appear. Start showing up and putting in the work. Daily.

The only difference between you and every "naturally gifted" reader is this: They started putting in their time before you did.

The question isn't whether or not you have a “gift.”

The question is: will you do the work?

