🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Ready to join our constellation of curious minds exploring what others won't dare discuss?

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Your support fuels our full-time mission to illuminate hidden truths. Thank you for being part of this cosmic journey of discovery. 🌟

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST EDITIONS OF THE SCROLL

This is a SPECIAL EDITION of THE SCROLL which covers posts from writers who have had many recent issues with Substack service.

These issues have not been rectified yet, so the conversations in which we discovered and discussed the issues together are catalogued here.

This highlight reel of what transpired is meant to serve as a catalyst for continued discussion on this topic.

Feel free to add your own insights and experiences to the comments section below or via restacking the article so that our community can find and read what you have to say.

All are welcome to contribute.

We also welcome those at Substack to reply and to help us make sense of what has transpired here.

It would be great to create a dialogue and find some resolution….

*** IF YOU WERE TAGGED AND RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION FOR THIS POST, PLEASE WRITE “RECEIVED” IN THE COMMENTS SO THAT WE KNOW YOU ARE GETTING NOTIFICATIONS. THANK YOU. ***

Ordinarily, THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author.

THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community.

In the usual Saturday morning editions, you will also find a weekly roundup of some of the highlights of what the SFC team has been reading and watching… including many thoughtful, valuable, and intriguing perspectives that we could not otherwise post on other platforms.

On Saturdays, you’ll also find a weekly recap of SFC posts, including meme drops, daily readings, The Perplexicon, and more!

We hope that you will not only find the information herein useful, educational, and amusing, but that you will also reach out to others in this community by liking, subscribing, and contributing to each other’s posts, Notes, and work in general.

When compiling the special thanks list for THE SCROLL, we err on the side of inclusion rather than exclusion in order to give everyone credit for whatever role they have played in furthering these conversations and to pay our thanks to this amazing community.

PLEASE NOTE: If your name appears in the special thanks list at the bottom of this post, it is because you have contributed to the content highlighted herein in some way, whether it was through direct contribution or through interaction with these posts by liking or restacking.

Sending our love and appreciation to all of you! Thank you for contributing to the conversation!

CHANNELED MESSAGES

Quantum Jumping The Starfire Codes · Dec 20 🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance, forbidden knowledge articles, and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking. Read full story

Yuletide Blessings The Starfire Codes · Dec 21 🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance, forbidden knowledge articles, and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking. Read full story

DISABLING EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS ON SUBSTACK WILL UNSUBSCRIBE YOU FROM YOUR FAVORITE WRITERS WITHOUT YOUR KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT, PART II