TABLE OF CONTENTS

ARTICLES

Last year around this time, I made a confession that I have a rather strange compulsion.

I like to collect band names for bands that don’t exist.

I started keeping a list of these band names for no other reason than fueling my own personal amusement.

After a while, friends caught on that I have this preoccupation.

They began enabling my dysfunction by graciously sending me hilarious band names just about daily to add to the list.

We did this for over a year.

At some point, I decided I had collected enough fake band names.

It was then time to create a poster for an imaginary festival that would never exist.

So, we did it in 2025… and now, we’re doing it again for 2026.

Please enjoy the juicy fruits of our utter derangement….

Welcome to the SQUID PRO QUO Music Festival 2026, presented by Cthulhu Club.

Special thanks to Apollo's Lyre, Bee_ing, Cat, Christopher Cook, Dynamic DV, flatpress, Geno Merryman, Greg Nance, Jacqueline Rendell, James Costello, J. Daniel Sawyer, Julian Ajello, leithian, Librarian of Celaeno, M, Nathan Carney, Ol' Doc Skepsis, Paul Jackson, Philip Ferrar, Rat, Refenestrated, risteeka, Sarah, The Mighty Humanzee, tru3, and all of the other various Cthulhu Club members, Memelords, Shenanigators, and Scrollars who have made this gibbering madness possible through lunacy contribution or sheer force of existence.

You rock.

So sayeth The Squid, so sayeth we all.