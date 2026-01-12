The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim S's avatar
Jim S
10m

Thank You Demi

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AKcidentalwriter's avatar
AKcidentalwriter
26m

a powerful message on a Monday morning. We humans have our cage aka our mind.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Starfire Codes, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture