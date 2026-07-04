After doing lots of love readings over the years, I can tell you that the confusion in these situations is almost never about your own feelings. You know how you feel. What keeps the loop running inside your head is not knowing whether your read on their side of things is accurate, or whether you’ve been filling in the gaps with what you hope is there. You’ve probably taken screenshots of something and sent it to your best friend with the caption “what does this mean.” And you still don’t know.

I haven’t heard your story and I have no history with it. I just have your situation in front of me and a genuine investment in giving you the clearest read I can. That is what I show up to do for every single person who comes to me, and I take it very seriously.

Ask me three questions, and I will give you a read on the energies surrounding your specific situation with some perspective on what you can do with that information. What changes is that the second-guessing stops. You will have an answer instead of a theory. Get the answers in your inbox within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Love Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi