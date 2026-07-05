In abundance block readings, the people who show up most exhausted are almost never the ones who gave up. They’re the ones who kept going, kept trying, kept believing, and somewhere along the way started wanting it a little more quietly so the disappointment wouldn’t hit so hard.

That makes complete sense. And it’s one of the clearest signals I know that something in the pattern is worth looking at from the outside.

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Sending my love,

Demi