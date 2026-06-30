You’ve read that last message so many times you have it memorized.
You already know what you’re afraid it means. The question is whether you’re right.
You have been turning this over long enough. What you need is not another opinion from someone who knows you both. You need a read from outside the situation, from someone with nothing invested in the outcome.
That is what a Love Reading gives you. Ask me three questions, and I will give you a read on the energies surrounding your questions with some perspective on what you can do to shift course. You will receive this within 3 business days of your purchase.
LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.
Sending my love,
Demi