You have been turning this over long enough. What you need is not another opinion from someone who knows you both. You need a read from outside the situation, from someone with nothing invested in the outcome.

That is what a Love Reading gives you. Ask me three questions, and I will give you a read on the energies surrounding your questions with some perspective on what you can do to shift course. You will receive this within 3 business days of your purchase.

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Sending my love,

Demi