The people who book a coaching session have usually already talked this through with everyone around them. Friends, a therapist, anyone who would listen. They got good input, but the situation didn’t move.

In one hour, we look at what is actually keeping things from moving. You tell me what you want to cover when you book and we get into it.

I am a certified life coach and I have been doing this work for years. This is the most direct way I offer to work with someone one on one.

$199. Calendar is open. Once the spots are gone, they’re gone.

Book My Coaching Session Now

Sending my love,

Demi