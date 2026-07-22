Most people who book a coaching session have already figured out the what. They know what they want. They even have a pretty good idea of what’s in the way. What they haven’t had is an hour with someone who can help them look at both of those things at once and find a real pathway through that is in alignment with your soul’s blueprint.

That is what we do in a session. You tell me what you want to cover when you book and we get into it together. I am a certified life coach and I genuinely love this work. You leave with a concrete plan of action to take with you moving forward.

$199. Calendar is open. Once the spots are gone, they’re gone.

Book My Coaching Session Now

Sending my love,

Demi