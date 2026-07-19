There is a specific kind of career frustration that has nothing to do with effort or skill. It comes from being in a situation where neither of those things seems to be translating. You deliver. You show up. You do what you said you would do. And somehow the recognition, the opportunity, the next step, whatever it is you have been working toward, keeps not quite arriving.

After a while that starts to feel like it’s personal. It is worth finding out whether it actually is, or whether something else entirely is going on that you just can’t see from where you’re standing.

Bring me three questions about your career. I work through the full divination suite and give you a read on what might be preventing your movement, and what your most probable path forward looks like. You’ll have your reading within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Career Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi