You have this feeling that you are being prepped for something specific, but you’re not sure what it is.

That’s what the cards have been showing me this week.

There’s something coming for a specific group of people, and the thing that feels like uncertainty or stalling right now is really more of a form of preparation.

But what are you being prepared for?

That’s what a reading can tell you.

I have a small number of $50 spots open this week.

I’ll sit with your energy, pull your cards, and tell you what I see, including what you’re being moved toward and what’s been in the way.

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now

I close these when they’re full. No extensions.

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