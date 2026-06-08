Restlessness in the cards means one thing almost every time: you have outgrown the container you are in and have not yet stepped into the next one. The feeling is the gap. The discomfort is the sign that something is ready to move.

Knowing that gives you somewhere to put the feeling. Instead of something to fix, it becomes something to navigate.

That specific energy, the unsettled, I-know-something-is-supposed-to-shift-but-I-don’t-know-what feeling, is one I can read very precisely. That is exactly what this reading is built for.

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If you felt a “yes” in your body reading this, that’s confirmation. Your system already knows.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. The preparation phase ends when you’re ready to see what you’re being prepared for. This reading shows you.

✨💫⭐️