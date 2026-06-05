There is something the dominant culture taught you to do without ever saying it out loud, which is to treat your chest as a piece of plumbing and your head as the place where knowing happens.

That arrangement is so deeply installed that most people, including the ones who know better, still default to it whenever a real decision arrives. They go up into the head. They run the columns. They draft the email. They wait for the answer to show up as language.

The answer does not show up as language. It already arrived. It arrived through a sensing apparatus you were trained not to read, and the training was specific, and the training was on purpose. The override is what has been happening since Tuesday.

I want to name what is actually in your chest, because the cosmology behind “trust your gut” is missing a layer most people have never been told exists. The heart has its own nervous system.

Roughly forty thousand sensory neurons of its own, with their own afferent pathways to the brain stem and the limbic system, organized into what the neurocardiologist J. Andrew Armour documented in the early 1990s and named the intrinsic cardiac nervous system. Anatomy.

The HeartMath Institute has spent thirty years measuring what the field around the heart does, and the part worth sitting with is that in their published work the heart responds to emotionally significant stimuli several seconds before the stimulus is consciously registered.

The body knows before you know. (The lab measured it. The lab keeps measuring it. The result keeps replicating. The result keeps not making the news.)

Now go a layer deeper than the research, because the research is only the outer evidence of something the continuous esoteric traditions have been saying for several thousand years in their own languages, which is that the perceiving apparatus a human being walks around in extends past the skin.

The field is real. The field reads. The field reads with more bandwidth and less latency than the conscious mind, because the conscious mind is the part that has to translate the read into a sentence, and the translation is where the loss happens.

Your culture sells you the translation as the only legitimate channel and discards the original signal as unscientific. The discard is the move. The discard is what makes the apparatus unusable to you while leaving it perfectly intact in the people who built the discard in the first place.

You did not arrive at this question on Tuesday because your mind suddenly raised it. You arrived at this question on Tuesday because your field finished a read it had been working on for weeks and surfaced the conclusion into your attention in the only form your conscious mind would let through, which was the form of a question that would not go away.

The question is the receipt for a read that has already been completed. Your job is to retrieve the read, which means stopping the override long enough to let the original signal come back through.

This is what a reading does at the level it actually operates on. A clean look at the field configuration around your situation, handed back to you so that the read you already completed becomes legible again, in language the thinking mind can hold without immediately arguing with it.

Three questions, looked at across tarot, shufflemancy, numerology, runes, and meditation, which between them sample several different bandwidths of the same field.

The reading shows you the shape of what your own apparatus already knew on Tuesday. Then you decide what to do with the knowledge, because deciding is the part that is always yours.

The Clarity Reading window closes tonight at midnight Eastern. Three questions, $50, regular price $144. Bring me the real one. The one underneath the version you have been rehearsing for your best friend.

Book My Clarity Reading Before Midnight

Further reading

Armour, J. A. (1991). Anatomy and function of the intrathoracic neurons regulating the mammalian heart. Reflex Control of the Circulation. CRC Press.

Armour, J. A. (2008). Potential clinical relevance of the ‘little brain’ on the mammalian heart. Experimental Physiology 93, no. 2, pp. 165-176. [online] Available here: https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1113/expphysiol.2007.041178

Childre, D. and Martin, H. (1999). The HeartMath Solution. HarperOne.

McCraty, R., Atkinson, M., and Bradley, R. T. (2004). Electrophysiological evidence of intuition: Part 1. The surprising role of the heart. Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine 10, no. 1, pp. 133-143. [online] Available here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15025888/

McCraty, R., Atkinson, M., Tomasino, D., and Bradley, R. T. (2009). The coherent heart: Heart-brain interactions, psychophysiological coherence, and the emergence of system-wide order. Integral Review 5, no. 2, pp. 10-115. [online] Available here: https://www.heartmath.org/research/research-library/

Pearsall, P. (1998). The Heart’s Code. Broadway Books.

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