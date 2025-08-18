The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

As you face disruptions to your plans, learn to depend on yourself to make the proper essential preparations and keep pushing yourself to get this done….

You are making smart choices in life - don’t let your perfectionism sabotage your results. Just jump in and get it done without holding yourself back. You are in a frame of mind in which you will need to question everything moving forward.

A big, dramatic change is coming into your life. Anything unaligned cannot come with you where you are going. You need to be flexible, dexterous, and inhabiting a mindset in which you are allowing yourself to experience what is happening around you without trying to influence the outcome.

Your destiny is arriving and you will need to be ready for anything. If anyone is bringing drama into your life, dismiss the drama with love and kindness and turn the other way.

You will need to be firm about creating boundaries for self-protection. Muster up your warrior spirit and do not be deterred from your own path. You have all the tools you need to move through a portal into a new timeline.

It is time. A deus ex machina moment is going to clear out the rubble of what is no longer serving you so that you can move toward a transformation that leads to your ultimate emotional fulfillment.

Have strength over your own thoughts and don’t allow anything to sabotage you. Stick to the plan. This might be difficult because you have a tendency to get swallowed up by feelings of rejection and abandonment and you might feel disappointed about the past.

But a rapid change is coming in on the wind with fast communication and you will need to act quickly. You are receiving an apology or a heartfelt message from someone from your past.

This person is opening up to you emotionally. This will be your cue to follow that pathway forward as long as this is not the person with the drama who you were avoiding connecting with. Make sure, and then proceed.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Zombies - Time Of The Season

Meditation

Gate To Oneness

Handpan for Meditation

Super Low Delta Waves for Deep Sleep

Numerology

185 - Depend On Yourself: Look Up To This Number For Direction

1157 - Preparation Is Essential: Keep Pushing Yourself

3115 - Make Smart Choices in Life

7888 - A Perfectionist In The Making

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

AC/DC - Thunderstruck

Chicago - Saturday In The Park

INXS - Devil Inside

INXS - Never Tear Us Apart

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

Metallica - Nothing Else Matters

Renato Carosone - Colonel Bogey March

Santana - Do You Remember Me

Village People - YMCA

Whitesnake - Is This Love

