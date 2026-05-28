This was originally published on The Advocates for Self-Government on April 27, 2026. To see my other articles published on The Advocates, please go here.

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The Betrayal You Authorized

You signed something. You just don’t remember what it said.

There was an intrusive cookie consent banner. You saw a notification assuring you that the platform “takes your privacy seriously.” There was a terms-of-service scroll you dismissed without reading. There was some button you clicked absentmindedly because it was in the way of what you were doing, and you were in a hurry.

That click was the moment you handed your entire behavioral profile to an industry most people don’t know exists.

In the previous articles (1, 2, 3), we covered what platforms do with your data once they have it. This one covers how they got it, who else has it now, and what is being done with it while you’re reading this.

The Industry You Have Never Heard Of

Data brokers are companies whose entire business model is built around collecting, packaging, selling, and reselling detailed profiles on private individuals (namely, you) to anyone willing to pay for it.

The profiles contain information such as your location history, your particular purchasing behavior, your spicy political leanings, your private health conditions, your fluctuating relationship status, an estimate of your income level, your dodgy employment history, your strange browsing habits, Sparky’s last trip to the vet, and on and on. They compile all of this without your awareness, package it, update it continuously, and sell it repeatedly to buyers on platforms you are not even on and have never heard of.

Who are the buyers?

Advertisers who want to know if you bought a Coke at Walgreens last week or crossed the street to buy a Pepsi at CVS.

Political campaigns who are not trying to persuade you with logical arguments but rather are identifying your existing anxieties and activating them to control your decisions.

Employers who want behavioral and psychological profiling on you before they commit to hiring you, sold to them as a “workplace fit” assessment.

Insurance companies adjusting your rates based on your nighttime location data before you have ever filed a claim.

Financial institutions running credit-adjacent scoring based on behavioral data that has nothing to do with your payment history.

Law enforcement purchasing location data to conduct surveillance that would require a warrant if they tried to obtain it directly.

Just about anyone with a budget and a use case, really. Every one of these buyers is making decisions about your life based on a profile you did not consent to, cannot see, and cannot correct.

The platforms sort you. The brokers sell you. The buyers act on you. You are in the middle of all of it without a seat at the table. And this is the raw material from which the algorithmic silos described in the previous articles are built.

The silos are not constructing themselves. Someone aggregated the data on you, fed it into a platform that analyzed it, and decided which bucket you belong in. That is what makes you easier to corral.

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How Your Profile Gets Built

Living your ordinary daily life generates this data automatically. You don’t really have to do anything unusual for this to happen to you.

The majority of the websites you visit are laced with invisible tracking pixels and cookies that report your behavior patterns back to third party entities in real time. Whenever you visit a site, the site tracks that questionable political article you just read, that erectile dysfunction product you hovered over for a moment before you decided not to click on it, the cart full of lingerie you abandoned. Every behavior these systems track is logged, timestamped, and sold off to anyone who will pay for it.

Even if you continuously clear your cookies, your device itself identifies you. A digital fingerprint that represents you is cobbled together from your particular combination of browser, operating system, font choice, screen resolution, and timezone. This fingerprint can follow you around with a fairly high level of accuracy. You don’t even need to be logged in anywhere. Your device will announce itself wherever it goes.

The stores you frequent are selling your shopping habits. They are tracking you whenever you use that loyalty card to get your tenth banana nut ice cream scoop for free, whenever you use your Discover card to pay, whatever patterns you form as you move from store to store, day to day, making the same series of purchases over and over again. A store offers you a discount, and in return, they receive a piece of your purchase history which is then sold to the data broker. You have paid for that discount with something a lot more valuable than money.



Your phone tracks you everywhere you go, and the apps on it track your behaviors and sell that information. An app will ask you to enable location tracking data for a specific purpose and you agree. Then, that same app repurposes that data, monetizing it for a completely different reason than the one you were given and opted into.

Your phone traces you as you complete a pattern in which you move through a single day, merely living your life. This is enough to tell it where you live, where you work, where you worship, how you receive medical care, and where you tend to spend your free time.

Even your social behavior is being analyzed. Your phone and your apps are reporting on who you follow, who follows you, who you interact with, and how often. All of this information can be used to infer your beliefs, your affiliations, and other behaviors that you have never explicitly stated anywhere.

You didn’t really opt into this in any meaningful way. You never read nor understood the fine print. You clicked on a button to make some annoying text go away so that you could go back to what you were doing. This is what is considered to be “consent” for tracking your every move, for spying on your entire life.

The Failure of Imagination: Why People Think They’re Safe

There are a few things people tend to tell themselves about this situation that are worth examining in greater detail.

“I have nothing to hide.” This one assumes the only risk is criminal or social exposure. The actual risks are manipulation, discrimination, price gouging, and targeted psychological influence. You do not need to be hiding anything for a detailed profile on you to be used against you. Having nothing to hide is irrelevant when the people using your data are not looking for crimes. They are looking for leverage.

“It’s too late. They already have everything.” This is learned helplessness wearing a false mask of “realism.” A profile that stops being updated becomes less accurate and less valuable over time. Every piece of data you stop generating today is one they do not get tomorrow.

“There’s nothing I can do about it.” This is the most expensive belief a person can have. It is also the least accurate. The tools to limit data collection, remove existing profiles, and build a harder target exist right now, and most of them are free or cheap.

“My individual data doesn’t matter.” Individual data gets aggregated. Your profile is one node in a network, and that network is what gets sold, targeted, and manipulated. Your data matters because it is part of something much larger than your individual file.

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What You Can Do About It Right Now

Data protection is an ongoing practice. You do not achieve it once and move on. You build data protection incrementally, and every step you take makes you a harder target than you were the day before.

The profile they have built on you is a working file. Working files can be edited.

Start by opting out of data broker databases directly. Most major data brokers are required by law to honor opt-out requests. The process is tedious and requires going broker by broker, but it works. If you want to automate it, services like DeleteMe or Kanary will handle the submissions for a subscription fee.

You can also request your own data profile. Under CCPA in California and GDPR in Europe, you have the legal right to request copies of the data companies hold on you. Even if you are outside those jurisdictions, many companies honor the requests anyway. Submit requests to the major brokers and read what comes back. It can be instructive in ways that are equal parts fascinating and infuriating.

Separate your data footprints deliberately. Use different email addresses for different categories of online activity. Keep a dedicated address for retail purchases and loyalty programs that you never connect to your primary communications. Compartmentalization makes it significantly harder for brokers to stitch together a complete profile on you.

Use a VPN consistently, not just occasionally. A VPN does not make you invisible, but it does prevent your internet service provider from selling your browsing history, which they are legally permitted to do in the United States. That is not hypothetical. It is current standard business practice.

Freeze your credit. A credit freeze prevents data brokers who rely on credit bureau data from building or selling certain categories of profile on you. It costs nothing and takes about fifteen minutes across the three major bureaus.

Audit the apps on your phone and revoke location access for every app that does not functionally require it. The weather app does not need your precise GPS coordinates. It needs a zip code. The gap between what these apps ask for and what they actually need to function is where a significant amount of your location data gets harvested and sold.

The data economy depends on passive targets who do not know how the game is being played—or even IF the game is being played. The moment you act on what you know, you stop being a passive target. Understanding the mechanism behind data aggregation is the beginning. Your profile exists, but so does your ability to become a much harder person to profile. And becoming harder to profile is entirely up to you.