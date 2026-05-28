The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
3h

I posted some of my very private medical data that was stolen by State given to Cerberus's MMH (and IDCARE and unnamed businesses with my expressed non consent ).

I would rather everyone has it than just the evils and as I said the worst people in the world are using the ultimate identity fraud, the person (the " lost at sea / strawman", via The Cestui Que Vie Act 1666 ).And are being used by central banksters( and their nation state govts) as "capital".

And spiritually speaking the biggest conspiracy is that people believe they are just a person.

Love and peace

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B art's avatar
B art
5h

Used to be strangely odd, but now a daze, we’re all validated spaceballs in one form or another. Not getting much of any thing ourselves but a literal cut, as skin is in the game. Ouch. 😎 Gratefully, I do keep learning. Likely the best part of this play.

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