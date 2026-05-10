Solar Cycle 25 peaked somewhere between late 2024 and early 2025. The most electromagnetically active period in over a decade, and the mainstream coverage was about auroras and power grid risks because those are the parts that fit the frame. The part that does not fit the frame is what the same activity does to biology.

Geomagnetic disturbances suppress melatonin production. They disrupt circadian rhythms. They affect heart rate variability. A 2025 study published in Communications Medicine found that heart attack rates in women aged 31 to 60 were up to three times higher during periods of heightened geomagnetic activity. Three times. The British Journal of Psychiatry has documented associations between geomagnetic storms and hospital admissions for depression.

None of this is in the news because the news frame is that space weather is a technology problem. The implication that the electromagnetic environment also runs through your nervous system, your sleep, your decision-making capacity, your emotional regulation, requires a different story about what a human being actually is. Most institutions are not ready to tell that one.

This community has been sitting with it for years. (Welcome to being early, again.)

The post-maximum period, where we are now, does not mean quiet. The strongest individual events often arrive after the peak, not during it. The field is still active. And in my experience doing readings, the periods immediately following major energetic intensification are often when things that have been stuck start to move. The pressure has been building. The release is the other side of that.

If your nervous system has been running hot, your sleep has been strange, your clarity has been arriving and disappearing without explanation: There is a context for that. The electromagnetic field you live inside has been unusually active and your physiology responds to it whether you know about it or not.

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