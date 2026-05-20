This comes up constantly in abundance readings.

Not that the blessings are not coming.

They are coming.

They are arriving in forms that the person’s programming does not recognize as blessings.

They arrive looking slightly wrong, not quite the shape expected, not quite from the direction expected, and the same pattern that has been keeping abundance out also keeps it from being received when it finally shows up.

The block is not always about stopping things from arriving.

Sometimes it is about the inability to recognize them when they do.

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