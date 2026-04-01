Happy April, Luminaries.

If you felt it coming at the end of March, you were right.

The energy this month is carrying a real sense of movement after a long period of stillness.

Things that have been building quietly are starting to become visible.

If you’ve been patient, April is going to start showing you why.

This is your monthly reminder that your personal one question tarot reading is ready and waiting for you.

Whatever is sitting heaviest on your heart right now, whatever you’ve been turning over in your mind and can’t quite get clarity on, that’s your question.

Reply to this email with your one question by April 5th to receive your reading for this month.

Not a Luminary yet?

For $27 a month you get a personal one question tarot reading every single month, first access to every limited reading I open before anyone else sees it, and exclusive content in the member space.

Your monthly one question readings are waiting for you here….

Click To Get Your Monthly Readings

I’m looking forward to sitting with your question this month. See you on the other side of it.

Demi

🌙