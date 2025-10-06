🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Look out for signals from the divine - you will start to see signs and synchronicities that are leading you toward an auspicious new beginning….

It’s time to recognize how your own identity differs from the energy you’ve been putting forward. Pare away anything inauthentic and become who you really think you are.

Assess what it is that you would like to achieve and let the joy and inspiration you have attached to the idea of getting this accomplished propel you forward in your manifestations and in your actions.

With maturity and discipline, you will reinvent the way you perceive wealth and will make changes to the ways in which you attract and grow abundance. There is someone you miss who you would like to take action toward communicating with - this might be someone who ghosted you or cut off contact/communication and the idea of them is haunting you and intensifying over time.

One of the two of you went through an awakening which caused a disconnect in your attitudes and beliefs which felt impossible to rectify. You’ve been in this self-protective energy ever since which might be so fiercely overprotective that it is also blocking your blessings as a side effect.

When you release the burden of fighting a war you can’t win, the weight you are carrying with you won’t hold you back anymore and you will be able to charge full steam ahead, feeling renewed and reinvigorated.

You will be able to see clarity in your future, and moving toward the energy of clarity will bring you into a place of happiness after you have been resting for a long time, protecting your heart from further damage and unpacking the ways in which it was broken so that you can best repair it.

Spending time alone has helped you to discern what went wrong. You have spent a lot of time on researching issues surrounding both this connection and your own awakening, and it is now time to come out of isolation.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Black Box - Everybody Everybody

Don Henley - The Heart of the Matter

Meditation

Stopping the War Within

Numerology

92 - Auspicious New Beginnings

1178 - Become Who You Think: Recognize Your Identity

1411 - Embrace Positivity: Let Positive Vibes Guide You

7142 - Assess What You Want To Achieve

7822 - Maturity and Obedience: Reinventing In Wealth

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Agatha All Along - The Ballad of the Witches’ Road

Bnj - Rising Star

Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime

Dean Martin - Ain’t That A Kick In The Head

Marcus Marr and Chet Faker - Birthday Card

George Thorogood and the Destroyers - Bad To The Bone

Nina Simone - Feeling Good

Randy Newman - The Natural

The Romantics - Talking In Your Sleep

Tanerélle - Lovin’ You

