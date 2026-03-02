You’ve been asking the same question in different ways for months, maybe years.

What am I actually here to do? What am I being prepared for? Why do I feel stuck when I know I’m meant for something more?

The synchronicities keep accelerating. The downloads keep coming. Your awareness has expanded but your external reality hasn’t caught up yet. You know you’re being prepared for something specific, but the “what” remains frustratingly unclear.

That gap between knowing you have work to do and actually seeing what that work is... that’s where you are right now.

I have 12 spots available for Soul Work Clarity Readings at $50.

This reading is specifically designed for people who know they’re here for something but need to see what that something actually is.

In your reading, we’ll explore:

The specific work your soul came here to do (not generic purpose, but actual work)

What your spiritual practice and synchronicities are preparing you for

What’s blocking you from stepping into it fully

The immediate practical moves that align you with this work

How to close the gap between your expanded awareness and your current reality

You’ll receive your complete reading within 72 hours combining tarot, numerology, runes, shufflemancy, and meditation insights.

Book Your $50 Reading Now

This reading is for you if you’re actively doing consciousness work, experiencing synchronicities, and know you’re being prepared for something specific but can’t quite see what it is yet.

If reading this made your body say “yes,” that’s your confirmation.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. The preparation phase is ending. You're ready to see what you've been prepared for. This reading shows you.

✨💫⭐️