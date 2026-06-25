After doing lots of coaching sessions over the years, I can tell you the people who book are almost never confused about what they want. Most of them have known for a while. What they’re wrestling with is the gap between knowing and actually moving toward what they want, and they are having difficulties in figuring out why there is still a gap.

That is what a coaching session is for. In one hour, we look at where you are, where you want to go, and what might be keeping you from bridging the chasm. You tell me what you want to cover when you book, and then we get into it.

I am a certified life coach and I have been doing this work for years. This is the most direct way I offer to work with someone one on one.

$199. Calendar is open. Once the spots are gone, they’re gone.

Book My Coaching Session Now!

Sending my love,

Demi