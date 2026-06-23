After doing lots of love readings over the years, I can tell you that the confusion in most love situations tends not to be about your own feelings. You already know what you feel. The question is what is actually going on with your person, and where the relationship stands right now.

That is what a Love Reading answers. Three questions. I look at what is actually moving in your situation, and what might be stuck, and tell you what I see. What changes is the second-guessing stops. You have an answer instead of a theory.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. Open through Tuesday at midnight.

Claim My $50 Love Reading Now

Sending my love,

Demi