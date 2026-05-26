A full divination reading every month for $50. Regular price for a single reading is $144.

The Navigators membership exists for the people who want a consistent read on what is happening in their specific situation every month, without waiting for a batch to open or for something to feel urgent enough to book.

On the first of each month you receive a prompt to submit your three questions. Submit by the fifth. Your reading arrives within three business days. Tarot, shufflemancy, numerology, runes, and meditation applied to each one. Every month without racing for anything.

Navigators also receive first access to all limited spot reading batches before they open to the general list, member discounts on all personal readings, and the daily collective divination reading fully unpaywalled every morning.

$50/month. Your rate is locked in for as long as you remain a member.

Click To Get Your Monthly Readings