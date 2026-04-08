This is the question I get asked most often in abundance readings, and it deserves a direct answer.

The reason the inner work has not translated into movement is almost never that the work was wrong or insufficient. It is that the work addressed the visible blocks. The ones you could see and name and journal about. Those are real, and addressing them matters.

But underneath them, something older tends to be running. The thing that stopped feeling like a block before you started doing the work. The one that feels like personality rather than programming.

That is what a reading reaches. And once you can see it specifically, something shifts.

A few spots are still open at $75. Three abundance-focused questions. Full divination suite. Regular price $144.

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