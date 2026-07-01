Most people who book an Abundance Block Reading have already tried the to be practical. They have adjusted their approach, invested in the right things, showed up, and did the work consistently. The plan was never the problem. What they don’t have is an answer to the quieter question underneath it all: “Why isn’t it moving?”

That question is hard to answer from inside the situation. When you’re in it, every explanation you come up with puts your plan at the center of what went wrong. A reading gives you a perspective on what is actually in the way energetically, coming from someone outside the loop you have been in.

Come to me with three questions. I take the temperature of the energies surrounding your abundance situation. I tell you what I see, along with where the leverage is right now. Get answers in your inbox within three business days.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My $50 Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi