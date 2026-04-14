There is a question you have been carrying. You have turned it over from every angle, talked it through with people you trust, maybe even talked yourself out of asking it because you were not sure you were ready to hear the answer.

The cost of staying in that loop is not neutral. Every week you spend circling without resolution is a week you are not moving, not deciding, not beginning the thing.

Bring me that question. Bring two more while you are at it.

The Clarity Reading is three questions answered through a full divination suite. I sit with your specific energy and give you honest answers to each one.

Regular price $144. The Clarity Reading gives you three focused questions at that same depth for $50. Limited spots open now.

These go fast every time I open them. Grab yours here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now