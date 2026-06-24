After doing lots of career readings over the years, I can tell you the question people actually bring is almost never about the job title or the salary. Most people are asking, “Am I in the right place, or do I need to make a move?”

Those are different situations with different answers. One needs a change. The other needs a reason to stay in it and keep going. From inside the situation, they can feel almost identical.

That is what a Career Reading answers. You ask three questions. I look at what is actually moving in your career right now, and what might be stuck, and then I tell you what I see.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. Once they run out, they’re gone.

Claim My $50 Career Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi