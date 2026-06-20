The most common thing I hear at the start of an Abundance Block Reading is a statement of confusion: “I did the work. I cleared the patterns. I changed what I thought was causing the ceiling, but the ceiling has not moved.”

The person is not wrong that they did the work. That analysis tends to be accurate. They are usually having trouble differentiating between whether this is a permanent condition or if this is a cycle that has not completed yet. Those are two different problems. They require completely different responses. From inside the situation, these are nearly impossible to tell apart.

The Kybalion, published in 1908 by authors writing as Three Initiates, draws on the Hermetic tradition. Its Principle of Rhythm states this precisely: “Everything flows, out and in; everything has its tides; all things rise and fall; the measure of the swing to the right is the measure of the swing to the left; rhythm compensates.” The depth of the downswing is the measure of the return. The trough of a cycle tends to be a turning point, and the energy of the upswing is already built into this, ready to slingshot you back into a crest.

An error people often make happens when they read a low point as a permanent state and then take moves appropriate to altering a fixed block. This can look like pulling back further than serves you, topping what was working because the results were not arriving at the expected rate, or even concluding the strategy failed when the strategy was sound and the timing was not done yet. At a permanent block, these are the correct moves. But at a turning point, each of these moves delays the momentum you can ride into the upshot.

Here is why this distinction is nearly impossible to make from inside the situation. Robert Sapolsky’s research on chronic stress is specific on this point: Sustained stress suppresses prefrontal cortex function, which is the executive system responsible for accurately reading complex situations.

The abundance block produces the exact kind of chronic stress that impairs the very faculty that would assess whether this is a cycle or a floor, making accurate self-assessment of the abundance block difficult.

Every week of not knowing which problem you are actually in is a week of potentially taking moves designed for the wrong version of the situation. The specific cost of not-knowing is that it accumulates.

An Abundance Block Reading reads the field around your situation from outside the stress it produces. I can define which scenario you are in and where the leverage point is right now. Then you can stop second-guessing. The wrong set of moves stops. The right set starts. Your own knowing gets handed back to you and resolves the confusion.

The Abundance Block Reading is open through Thursday at midnight. Three questions. Full divination suite. $50, regular price $144.

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Further Reading

Copenhaver, B. P. (Ed. and Trans.). (1992). Hermetica: The Greek Corpus Hermeticum and the Latin Asclepius. Cambridge University Press.

McEwen, B. S. (2007). Physiology and neurobiology of stress and adaptation: Central role of the brain. Physiological Reviews, 87(3), 873-904. [online] Available here: https://doi.org/10.1152/physrev.00041.2006

Sapolsky, R. M. (2004). Why Zebras Don’t Get Ulcers. Holt Paperbacks.

Three Initiates. (1908). The Kybalion: A Study of the Hermetic Philosophy of Ancient Egypt and Greece. The Yogi Publication Society.

Yates, F. A. (1964). Giordano Bruno and the Hermetic Tradition. University of Chicago Press.

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