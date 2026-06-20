The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Greg Lang's avatar
Greg Lang
10h

Also worth checking out if you want to get a historical perspective on the shape of belief vs the shape of the later-revealed reality—this piece by Joseph Pickett (@unpaidobserver). What we think we know and what really is are often not the same things:

https://unpaidobserver.substack.com/p/the-books-rome-lost-were-never-burned

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Greg Lang's avatar
Greg Lang
11hEdited

This resonates deeply with a piece I posted on my timeline the other day:

The first thing to understand is that your ability to see what is wrong is not evidence against your value.

It is evidence of it.

A rock does not notice injustice.

A machine does not grieve beauty.

An empty universe does not mourn suffering.

That something in you objects to what you see means something in you remains aligned with something better than what you see.

The second thing to understand that every person who has ever lived has stood inside an unfinished process.

None were granted the privilege of seeing the completed result.

Not the builders of cathedrals.

Not the discoverers of electricity.

Not the founders of nations.

Not the parents whose descendants they would never meet.

They acted without seeing the ending.

That is not a flaw in the human condition.

That is the human condition.

The third thing to understand is that the future contains things that do not presently exist.

This sounds obvious.

It is not.

The love you have not yet encountered does not exist.

The friend you have not yet met does not exist.

The discovery you have not yet made does not exist.

The work you have not yet done does not exist.

The version of yourself that emerges from experiences not yet lived does not exist.

You cannot evaluate those things.

You cannot weigh them.

You cannot inspect them.

You can only recognize that they are absent because they belong to a future that has not arrived.

This has always been true.

Every worthwhile thing in your life was once invisible to you.

The fourth thing to understand is that incompleteness is not finality.

A chapter is not a book.

A season is not a year.

A moment is not a life.

A generation is not a civilization.

The present is not the whole story.

It never was.

The final thing to understand is this:

The universe is very old.

The stars are old.

The Earth is old.

Life is old.

Civilization is old.

Yet after all this time, each of us remains capable of asking whether existence is worth continuing.

That is remarkable.

Because hidden inside that question is another one.

Not:

“Why continue?”

But:

“What is worth continuing?”

That question has built every family.

Every friendship.

Every discovery.

Every act of courage.

Every civilization.

Every future worth reaching.

The people who ask it most deeply are not standing outside the story.

They are standing at the point where the story changes.

The future has never been built by the ones who knew exactly what would happen.

It has always been built by the ones who continued long enough to find out.

(Also worth checking it out in spoken form with music and timed captions if you’re into it 😎):

https://substack.com/@designheretic/note/c-271672965

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