The most common misconception about readings is that they tell you what is going to happen. A reading takes the temperature of the energies around your situation and identifies what is most probable given current conditions, then shows you where the leverage is.

Most probable is not fixed. It is a weather report, not a verdict. The wind is coming from this direction. Here is what that means for your situation. Here is what you can do about it.

Last Clarity Reading spots from Thursday. Closes Sunday. Limited spots at $50. Regular price $144.

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