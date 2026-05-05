NDE researchers noticed something that should have upended everything. People who have near-death experiences do not all see the same thing. They saw what they expected to see. Christians see heaven. Atheists see darkness or nothing. People who believed in a tunnel of light see a tunnel of light. The afterlife, in every documented case, conforms to the belief system of the person experiencing it.

Some call this the expectation engine. You do not observe reality neutrally. You participate in shaping what you encounter based on what you are already holding in your field.

This is not a spiritual claim dressed up in research language. It tracks in clinical settings, in placebo response rates, in the documented effect of a physician’s demeanor on patient outcomes. What you bring to an experience shapes what you get from it.

Which means the question you are carrying right now, and how you are carrying it, is already influencing what you are moving toward. The fear version and the clear version of the same question produce different fields. Different fields produce different probable outcomes.

A Clarity Reading looks at what you are actually holding around your specific question. Not what you think you are holding. What I see in the field when I sit with your energy. Sometimes those are the same thing. Often they are not.

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