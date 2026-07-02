There is a specific kind of career situation where everything looks reasonable on paper but something just feels really off in a way you can’t quite put into words. You’re capable. You’ve done what you were supposed to do. And yet you are not where you expected to be by now, and you don’t know why.

Most people who book a Career Reading already know they’re good at what they do. The confusion is about why that isn’t translating into the results that were supposed to come with it.

Ask me three questions, and I will give you a read on the energies surrounding your specific situation with some perspective on what you can do to shift course. You will receive this within three business days of your purchase. What changes is that you will stop losing months wondering whether to push harder in the same direction or to change course entirely.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open as long as they last.

Claim My Discounted Career Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi