There is a specific kind of love situation where nothing is technically wrong but nothing is actually resolved either. It just keeps going. You keep being reasonable about it. You keep giving it time.

The question you are not asking out loud: “Is this still worth being patient with, or have I been patient with it past the point where patience makes sense?”

That is what a Love Reading answers. Bring me three questions. I will look at the energies present in your situation right now, determine what might be stuck, and tell you what I see. What changes is that the second-guessing stops. You will have an answer instead of a theory.

LIMITED TIME: $50, regular price $144. These go fast. Open while they last.

Claim My $50 Love Reading Now!

Sending my love,

Demi