Something happened this week that felt worth naming before we move into the rest of April.

I sent a reengagement email to the coldest part of this list. The people who had gone quiet. Most of them confirmed what the data already suggested: they had moved on. And then there were the ones who wrote back to say they wanted to stay. Who had just been lurking. Who had not realized how much they had been relying on this space until someone asked whether they still wanted it.

The list cleaned itself up. Released what was no longer alive and became more itself in the process.

If you are reading this, you are still here. That means something I want to say directly.

It has gotten harder to find the people who are paying attention. Not because there are fewer of them, but because the infrastructure designed to keep certain kinds of people from finding each other has gotten more effective.

The algorithmic silos sort people into managed information demographics.

The signal that would allow someone who sees what they see to locate others who see the same thing gets throttled before it can travel very far.

The result is a lot of people walking around feeling like they are the only one who notices what they notice, wondering if they are wrong, slowly talking themselves back into the managed version of reality because the loneliness of being outside of it is exhausting.

You found this space anyway. That matters more than it might seem. That is pattern recognition doing exactly what it is supposed to do, following something real through a landscape specifically designed to make real things hard to find.

What I see in readings constantly is people who have been doing exactly that in their own lives. Following what is real underneath the noise of what they have been told. Feeling something in their specific situation that runs counter to what the people around them are saying. Knowing something they cannot quite give themselves permission to trust.

A reading gives you permission to trust it.

Details on open spots coming this week. Stay tuned.