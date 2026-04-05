The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Raven Wulfgar's avatar
Raven Wulfgar
11h

I'm still here. Ain't going nowhere. Fuck algorithms

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1 reply by The Starfire Codes
Beth Caswell's avatar
Beth Caswell
11h

I read every single one of your comments, they always make my life better, and I feel they all refer specifically to me. I'm sorry I dont reply, I should do, hopefully I can in future... love you x

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