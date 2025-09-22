You Are Not The Darkness You Endured. You Are The Light That Refused To Surrender.
Channeled Messages 9-22-2025
Channeled Messages
There is an opening here for you to fulfill your purpose in life by choosing happiness every day….
Divine guidance is coming in for you if you accept it. Be bold; do not be afraid to fail. Lean forward into being seen for your complete, uncensored personality and for your intelligence.
Spirit has your back and is leading you toward abundance and blessings, but you will need to be comfortable being fully seen in order to receive this, so if you have any fears attached to claiming your intellectual independence, now is the time to break free of that fear.
It is time to take a leap of faith. You are steadily growing and changing in an in between phase after which you will be ready to finish what you started. You have been confused about starting a new beginning in the material, about how best to generate and where best to place your resources.
When you look out into the future, knowing what to do is going to require a shift in your perception away from the way that you’ve been thinking thus far. The way you are perceiving this is keeping you trapped.
Release your creativity and stop binding yourself to old ways of working through problems that do not yield results even if for some reason you have your identity attached to these ways of looking at things.
It’s not helping and it’s actually working to your detriment to keep information hidden form you because you cannot see past the ways you have trained yourself to think and to process information.
Have the strength to see past your own limitations, hunt down your blind spots, and approach problems in a novel way without emotional attachments to unworkable paradigms. At that time, hidden strategies on how to approach this will be revealed to you.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Soul Coughing - Unmarked Helicopters
Meditation
Release Your Fear of Being Seen
Numerology
1389 - Fulfill Your Purpose In Life: Choose Happiness Everyday
4431 - Accept Divine Guidance: The Loving Presence of Your Guardian Angels
5438 - Be Bold
7338 - Not Afraid to Fail
9443 - Make Your Personality Count: Work On Your Intelligence Quotient
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Adele - Oh My God
Bach - In Harmony With The Sea
Journey - Any Way You Want It
Kali Uchis - Heaven Is A Home
Prince and Chaka Khan - Sweet Thing
Sade - Kiss Of Life
Sleep Token - Past Self
Stevie Nicks - Edge of Seventeen
Tori Amos - Running Up That Hill / God
Zakk Wylde - Sleeping Dogs
