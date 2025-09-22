The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

If you love our work, please join our constellation of curious minds and venture into forbidden realms of knowledge.

Hit that like button!

Share with fellow seekers!

If you haven’t yet, please become a Paid Subscriber to support the cosmic quest for truth!

This is what we do full time. Thank you for all of the ways you support The Starfire Codes! It means the universe to us. 🌟

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

There is an opening here for you to fulfill your purpose in life by choosing happiness every day….

Click here to find out more about booking a personal divination reading, having a dream interpreted, purchasing a natal astrology report, and more….

Book a Personal Reading

Divine guidance is coming in for you if you accept it. Be bold; do not be afraid to fail. Lean forward into being seen for your complete, uncensored personality and for your intelligence.

Spirit has your back and is leading you toward abundance and blessings, but you will need to be comfortable being fully seen in order to receive this, so if you have any fears attached to claiming your intellectual independence, now is the time to break free of that fear.

It is time to take a leap of faith. You are steadily growing and changing in an in between phase after which you will be ready to finish what you started. You have been confused about starting a new beginning in the material, about how best to generate and where best to place your resources.

When you look out into the future, knowing what to do is going to require a shift in your perception away from the way that you’ve been thinking thus far. The way you are perceiving this is keeping you trapped.

Release your creativity and stop binding yourself to old ways of working through problems that do not yield results even if for some reason you have your identity attached to these ways of looking at things.

It’s not helping and it’s actually working to your detriment to keep information hidden form you because you cannot see past the ways you have trained yourself to think and to process information.

Have the strength to see past your own limitations, hunt down your blind spots, and approach problems in a novel way without emotional attachments to unworkable paradigms. At that time, hidden strategies on how to approach this will be revealed to you.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Soul Coughing - Unmarked Helicopters

Meditation

Release Your Fear of Being Seen

Numerology

1389 - Fulfill Your Purpose In Life: Choose Happiness Everyday

4431 - Accept Divine Guidance: The Loving Presence of Your Guardian Angels

5438 - Be Bold

7338 - Not Afraid to Fail

9443 - Make Your Personality Count: Work On Your Intelligence Quotient

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Adele - Oh My God

Bach - In Harmony With The Sea

Journey - Any Way You Want It

Kali Uchis - Heaven Is A Home

Prince and Chaka Khan - Sweet Thing

Sade - Kiss Of Life

Sleep Token - Past Self

Stevie Nicks - Edge of Seventeen

Tori Amos - Running Up That Hill / God

Zakk Wylde - Sleeping Dogs

Special thanks to

.