I want to talk about something I see constantly that rarely gets named directly.

Most people who come to me with abundance questions already know they have a block. They have done the work. They understand the stories they carry about money, about what they are allowed to have, about whether they are someone who receives or someone who gives everything out.

They cannot figure out why understanding all of that has not made anything move.

The block that is actually keeping financial energy stuck is almost never the one you can see. The ones that hold longest stopped feeling like blocks a long time ago. The over-giving that became an identity. The way you shrink in financial conversations. The ancestral pattern running so deep it stopped feeling like a pattern and started feeling like just the way you are.

These show up clearly in a reading. Once you can see them specifically, you can do something about them.

Limited spots at $75. Three abundance-focused questions. Full divination suite. Regular price $144.

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